red-hot-chili-peppers-drop-out-of-billboard-music-awards-performance-lineup

The Billboard Music Awards lost a marquee act this week, when the Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped out of the show.

The awards show announced the news on social media. The tweet said the Red Hot Chili Peppers needed to cancel due to “unforeseen circumstances.” No other details were provided. Earlier this week, Austin City Limits announced the group as its headliner for its annual October music festival.

It had been a huge deal for the Red Hot Chili Peppers to appear. The group hadn’t performed at the Billboard Awards since 1999.

The show then announced that Machine Gun Kelly and the country duo Dan + Shay will perform.

The Billboard Music Awards are set for Sunday. It’ll go live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. NBC and Peacock are airing the program.

Even Without Red Hot Chili Peppers, Show Will Have Plenty of Star Power

Obviously, people tune in to see if their favorite singers or groups win an award. But the show is known for its performances. Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen are among the country stars who will sing. Here are some of the other high-profile performers: Silk Sonic, Travis Scott, Ed Sheeran, Burna Boy, Florence + The Machine, and Megan Thee Stallion. Mary J. Blige, this year’s Billboard Icon Award winner, also will take the stage.

Billboard’s nominees are curated from music tracked from March 26, 2021 through March 17, 2022. The music would’ve appeared on the Billboard charts from April 10, 2021 through March 26.

Billboard Music Awards uses analytics to determine its finalists and winners. It’s based on album and song sales, fan interaction, streaming numbers, radio play and social engagement.

Check Out Some of the Country Nominees

Among country artists, Walker Hayes is a finalist for Top Song Sales Artist. And Morgan Wallen is up for Top 200 Artist.

Here are the nominees for the country-specific awards:

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers weren’t among the nominees. However, the group has enjoyed a strong spring. They released Unlimited Love on April 1. A week later, it debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 album list. It was their first No. 1 album since 2006 and Stadium Arcadium. Coincidentally, the album replaced Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout atop the list.

The group’s new work sold the equivalent of 97,500 album units in its first week. All total, the Red Hot Chili Peppers have generated eight albums that reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200.