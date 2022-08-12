‘Saturday Night Live’ Icon Kenan Thompson Reveals Why He Couldn’t Turn Down the Emmys

Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live fame recently landed the hosting position at the 2022 Emmy Awards in September.

Thompson has been busy recently: he just received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He talked to a Variety reporter at the ceremony. They asked about his upcoming hosting gig at the 2022 Emmys.

“They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson said. “It’s a giant career milestone to host an Emmys, an Oscars, a Tonys, whatever. So you get that phone call, you should take it!”

His colleague and friend Seth Meyer hosted the awards ceremony in 2014. However, he had no interest in hosting again. Apparently, Jimmy Fallon, who hosted in 2010, also turned down the gig. SNL co-stars Colin Jost and Michael Che hosted in 2018, so the Emmys have tapped Thompson to host for the first time.

“Everyone’s got to do it once, and it’s his turn, he’s earned it,” Meyers says. “The good news is Kenan, like I was, is lucky enough to be connected to a talented group of writers. The ‘SNL’ writing staff I’m sure it’s going to show up for Kenan because he has been showing up for them and their sketches, getting laughs on looks and line reads for two decades.”

Meyers also revealed some advice for Thompson in his new hosting role. He says that people just want to have a good time at the awards. He advised Thompson to not make it “feel like it’s being taken too seriously.”

Meyers then added,” I think the Oscars you can get a little serious, but with the Emmys, it’s better just to be fun. That’s the opportunity you have with that show.”

SNL has been on television for a whopping forty-seven seasons, since 1975. Show creator Lorne Michaels recently said that he believes he may retire at the end of the show’s milestone 50th season.

“I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years” Michaels told Gayle King. Back in 2021, Michaels interviewed the CBS anchor and revealed this news. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave.”

Michaels also insisted that he doesn’t want the show ever to be bad because he cares about its quality too much.

Kenan Thompson has been on the legendary variety show since 2003, almost two decades. Thompson recently interviewed with Hell of a Week on Comedy Central. When asked if the show is ending at the 50th season, he responded, “Is that the rumor?”

He then joked that if that’s the rumor, then he needs to start planning for his next move.

However, then went on to say, “I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I’m saying? That’s an incredible package. [Lorne Michaels] will probably be close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one that has had his touch on the whole thing.”

Thompson seems to mean that anyone filling in for Lorne Michaels doesn’t seem plausible.