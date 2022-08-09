‘SNL’ Icon Revealed as Host of 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmys are quickly approaching next month, and they have finally found their host. SNL star Kenan Thompson will be the host of the 2022 Emmys this fall.

NBC recently chose Thompson, who is the longest-running SNL cast member ever, to host. Thompson released a statement about his hosting, saying: ““Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Jen Neal, Executive VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, spoke about making the choice. She said, “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

NBC has had their fair share of late night talk show hosts host the Emmys. Knowing Thompson and his knack for humor and excitement, it’s looking bright for this year’s show.

Fans of Thompson are excited for him to host. One Twitter user quote tweeted the announcement from ABC News, simply writing: “YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The news comes soon after an interview Thompson did where he revealed why it would make sense for “Saturday Night Live” to end at its 50th anniversary.

“SNL” Star Kenan Thompson Shares Why Show May End Soon

The late-night skit-oriented show has been on for 47 seasons. Creator Lorne Michaels has said before that he thinks the show could retire when he does. He said this a while back during a sit-down TV interview with Gayle King in 2021.

“I think I’m committed to doing the show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that would be a really good time to leave,” he told King.

More recently, Thompson did an interview on “Hell of a Week” on Comedy Central, in which the host brought up Michaels’ statements about the show’s possible end nearing soon. Thompson didn’t confirm this, instead retorting with a joke saying if that’s the rumor, he needs to start planning.

However, the comedy icon then explained why the rumor might make sense.

“I mean, there could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at, you know what I’m saying? That’s an incredible package. [Lorne Michaels] will probably be close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one that has had his touch on the whole thing,” he said.