VMAs 2022: Major Pop Star Makes Surprise Comeback Performance

Pop star and former Black Eye Peas member Fergie appeared at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards as a surprise guest. During the star-studded evening of music, Fergie joined Jack Harlow on stage at the Prudential Center. It was truly a highlight of the award show’s decades-long history.

Harlow began the party by performing “First Class,” and then he escorted Fergie on stage to sing “Glamorous.” Music fans are aware that Harlow’s song samples Fergie’s “Glamorous,” and seeing the pop stars perform their songs side-by-side was a surreal moment.

Rumors were swirling that Fergie might make an appearance. The Daily Mail reported the pop star was set to return to the stage after a long hiatus. This was her first live performance in four years. See the performance below.

Fergie downshifted her life as a pop star in part to focus on family

After 15 years with the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie (real name Stacy Ferguson) announced her departure from the group in 2017. The group was hugely successful and lucrative. Her quitting the band came as a surprise to many fans. No one knows Fergie’s reasons for leaving the band. Some speculated that the pop star wanted to focus more on her solo career and motherhood. Her former bandmates have said that she expressed a desire to spend more time with her young son.

Her former bandmate Will.I.am spoke about the pop star’s decision. “That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her, and she knows how to contact us for a retreat or a breakaway,” he told USA Today in 2020. “It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.” J. Rey Soul, a finisher in the first season of The Voice of the Philippines, took over as lead vocalist.

2017 was a milestone year for the Pop Star

The pop star has focused on her solo career, releasing Double Duchess as her second solo album in 2017. This album was the first release by Fergie under her new record label, Duchess Music. lt debuted at number 19 on the Billboard 200 chart. Fergie announced her separation from Josh Duhamel, her spouse of eight years, in 2017. They dated since 2004 and had one son, Axl Jack, together in 2013. Fergie filed for divorce two years after announcing their split and finalized the papers in November 2019.

Along with Lizzo’s musical performance of “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” several other artists will be present at the event. These include Blackpink, Anitta, J Balvin, Kane Brown, Jack Harlow, Khalid and Marshmello, Måneskin, Panic At The Disco, and more.