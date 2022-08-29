WATCH: Johnny Depp Makes First Post-Trial Appearance As He Floats Into the VMAs

Johnny Depp made his first post-trial appearance during the August 28th VMA Awards. And the event was as exactly as epic as his fans would think.

During the show, Depp starred as the iconic Moonperson.

The cameo followed Lizzo’s performance of 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready). As she began to exit the stage, the screen behind her lit up with her upcoming concert dates. But just as it did, the audience turned their attention to an astronaut falling from the sky. While he floated, he lifted his visor to reveal his true identity.

“Hey, you know what?” Johnny Depp yelled to the crowd. “I needed the work.”

The plug led to the 2022 VMA host LL Cool J’s performance of Mama Said Knock You Out. And following a commercial break, Johnny Depp had a second appearance.

“Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f—ing music, shall we?” he asked

“I just wanted you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, wakes, any old thing you need,” he added. “Anything. You name it. Oh, I’m also a dentist.”

You can watch the video below.

The VMA cameo came just two months after Depp sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for claiming she was a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” A judge awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, the latter was reduced to $350,000, which is Virginia’s statutory cap.

Amber Heard won $2 million in compensatory damages after a countersuit against Depp. And she has since hired a new legal team to appeal the original verdict.

Johnny Depp to Direct His First Film in Over 20 Years

Despite his Moonman claims, Johnny Depp has managed to stay busy during his ongoing legal battles. In July, news broke that the actor is returning to the screen for a Netflix project titled La Favorite that will begin filming in France before summer’s end. The movie will follow the life of Louis XV, who still holds the second-longest reign of any king in France’s history.

Depp also announced that his band, Hollywood Vampires, will hold a European tour next summer. And he will soon direct his first film in over 20 years.

The movie, Modigliani, is a biographical tale about Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani. Oscar winner Al Pacino will serve as a producer.

“The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled, to bring to the screen,” Depp said. “It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph – a universally human story all viewers can identify with.”