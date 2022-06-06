WATCH: Riley Keough Presents ‘Elvis’ Movie Teaser at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough introduced the crowds at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to an exclusive sneak peek of the Baz Luhrmann movie “Elvis” yesterday.

“Elvis” follows the life and legacy of Riley Keough’s grandfather, the King of Rock and Roll himself. Austin Butler stars as the titular Elvis Presley, along with Tom Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

The movie hits theaters on June 24. But per Pop Culture, fans at the MTV Movie & TV Awards got to see a one-minute snippet of the film ahead of time. Riley Keough introduced the clip by opening up about her grandfather and her experience watching the film.

Can't think of a better way to share an exclusive clip from the #ElvisMovie than to have @RileyKeough introduce it!!! 🎸🎤 #MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/8OcUP66v1G — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) June 6, 2022

“In 1954, a young man from Tupelo, Mississippi, walked into Sun Records and changed music forever,” Keough began. “That man was my grandfather. And though I never got the chance to meet him, I grew up in a world that had been profoundly shaped by his existence.”

She continued, “To capture an iconic figure like Elvis is no easy feat. But thankfully, the visual genius Baz Luhrmann was up to the task. Seeing my family history brought to life through Austin Butler’s mesmerizing performance was an incredibly emotional experience. I feel honored to have this story in Baz’s hands.”

After Riley Keough’s speech, the awards show then played a brief clip from the movie. In the clip, we see Butler’s Elvis disregard the rules when someone tells him he shouldn’t so much as “wiggle a finger.” When Elvis gets on stage, we see him raise a hand and wiggle that finger in blatant disobedience before launching into his iconic hip thrust and body roll.

See the clip for yourself below.

Riley Keough Opens Up About Seeing ‘Elvis’ For the First Time With Her Family

Earlier, Riley Keough attended the Cannes Film Festival for her directorial debut, “War Pony.” Also playing at the festival was Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” which Keough was happy to talk about.

“It’s totally magical that my film’s there while Elvis is there,” Keough told Variety before the festival. “I adore Baz and I have seen the film. I actually watched it a couple of days ago and it was a very intense experience. And I’m very excited for the world to see what Baz has done and what Austin’s done.”

Keough sat down for a special screening of “Elvis” with her mom, Lisa Marie, and grandmother, Priscilla. She described it as “a very emotional experience. It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family. It wasn’t like I distrusted Baz in any way, but you’re protective over your family.”

But Keough needn’t have worried about Luhrmann disrespecting her grandfather or family.

“In the first five minutes, I could feel how much work Baz and Austin put into trying to get it right. That made me emotional immediately,” Keough said. “I started crying five minutes in and didn’t stop. There’s a lot of family trauma and generational trauma that started around then for our family. I felt honored they worked so hard to really get his essence, to feel his essence. Austin captured that so beautifully.”