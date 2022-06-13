AEW Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested Again, Charged With Third DUI

Troubles once again have come to haunt AEW pro wrestler Jeff Hardy. He was arrested and charged with a third DUI. Hardy got booked in Volusia County, Fla., on Monday morning. He posed for a mug shot, according to TMZ. He is one part of the pro wrestling tag team with his brother Matt.

While we have no specific details around the allegations against Hardy, we do have some court records information. Court records show Hardy has been charged with felony DUI, misdemeanor violating restrictions placed on driver’s license, and a misdemeanor driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked. Also, records do indicate that he’s due to be in court on Tuesday for a hearing. The Florida Highway Patrol has indicated that Jeff Hardy had a BAC of .294 after being arrested early Monday morning. In Florida, the legal limit is .08. Police documents obtained by TMZ indicate he was driving erratically in a white Dodge Charger. Police also said, according to these documents, that they got four calls about the car’s “poor driving pattern.”

Jeff Hardy Faces Accusations of DUI For Third Time Since 2018

For Jeff Hardy, this is the third time since 2018 that he has been accused of driving while under the influence. Back in March 2018, Jeff Hardy did receive charges for a DWI in North Carolina after getting into a car wreck. He gets arrested again for DWI in North Carolina in October 2019. These charges would come down during his run in WWE. That’s where he and Matt would break out as major pro wrestling stars nearly two decades ago.

Jeff talked about his health and substance abuse problems on an episode of the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. He would admit to Graves that he had a problem with substance abuse. Jeff also said that he was getting professional help for his issues. This Wednesday night, Jeff is to wrestle with Matt on the TBS broadcast AEW Dynamite. As of Monday afternoon, there is no word on whether he will be on the card or not.

WWE Reportedly Offered Him Help For His Substance Abuse Issues

His tenure in the WWE came to an abrupt end. Films indicated that Hardy left the ring during a match and walked through the crowd back to the locker room. WWE reportedly offered Jeff Hardy help with his substance abuse issues, but he did not accept it. After his time with WWE ended, Jeff would follow in his brother’s footsteps in the relatively new promotion. Tony Khan, who is president of AEW, has not released a statement as of this time, too. Here’s hoping Jeff will get the help that he obviously needs in his life.