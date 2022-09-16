Amazon Paying $1 Billion a Year to Exclusively Stream TNF: Full List of What This Includes

Thursday Night Football made its’ Amazon debut on Thursday to mixed reviews. It’s a massive deal that cost Jeff Bezos $1 billion for exclusive rights. And they’re trying to do things that they believe to be innovative, but a lot of it just doesn’t seem to be working. Here’s what that full $1 billion package includes this season.

Amazon is paying $1 billion a year to exclusively stream Thursday Night Football for the next 11 years.



Tonight, its first real game includes:

▪️ 29 cameras

▪️ 2 skycams like Super Bowls

▪️ Chips in uniforms for NextGen stats

▪️ “X-Ray” stat tracking

▪️ All-22 on Prime Vision pic.twitter.com/PdJtrgMhKX — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 16, 2022

The deal is signed for 11 years. For the first game between the San Diego Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, that included 29 cameras and two skycams. It included chips in uniforms for NextGen stats. There was also “X-ray” stat tracking and “All-22” on Prime Vision. It was quite an undertaking, and many viewers were upset with the the quality of the product on night one.

“All this [expletive] just for it to show up on our tv looking like Madden 02,” tweeted one viewer.

But others said that the experience was better on a computer.

“I had fantastic quality on my PC,” replied another fan.

Other fans debated the resolution quality.

“And doesn’t even stream in 4K,” said one fan.

“I love how 8K is on the horizon while broadcasters still don’t do 4K with any regularity,” another replied.

One viewer reminded people of Amazon’s humble beginnings.

“It all started with selling books online,” one fan joked.

And people that caught the game on their phone thought it looked great there, too.

“Incredible experience on iPhone in app,” tweeted one fan.

There will certainly be a learning curve for Amazon’s leap into the NFL. And they’ll certainly make changes along the way. It’s yet to be seen if those happen next week, next year or sometime over the course of this 11 year deal. But it will definitely evolve.

Amazon Hops Into the NFL With Chiefs vs. Chargers

Thursday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Diego Chargers was Amazon’s first NFL game of the year. The Chiefs pulled it out by a score of 27-24. It was a wild fourth quarter that began on the first tick of the clock with a Kansas City field goal. On the next drive, Justin Herbert was picked off by the Chiefs and it was returned 99 yards for a touchdown. Herbert was injured on the play, and he stayed in the game to the chagrin of many fans.

The Chiefs added on a field goal to put it out of reach. Herbert led the Chargers downfield for another touchdown with 1:15 remaining, but it was too late.

Herbert won the quarterback dual over Patrick Mahomes, tossing for 334 yards. Mahomes was 24-of-35 for 235 yards with two touchdowns. Neither run game was particularly productive, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the Chiefs tallied the most yards on the ground at 74.