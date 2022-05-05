Conor McGregor and Fiancée Dee Devlin Post Swimsuit Selfies on Fancy Yacht: PHOTOS

Conor McGregor and long-time fiance Dee Devlin are enjoying a vacation on their new nearly $4 million Lamborghini yacht.

In a series of photos, Devlin and her sport fighter beau celebrated their love in an undisclosed tropical paradise and gushed about each other for the world to see.

“Mine,” Devlin captioned alongside the cute and cuddly pics—which prompted McGregor to add a string of hearts before adding some words of his own.

“My big busty woman,” he commented. ” I love you baby what floor we on again ? And which yacht[?] ah stop don’t stop my baby I love you so much dee I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you.”

Connor McGregor and Dee Devlin have been together for 14 years. And during their relationship, they’ve had three children together.

The two grew up down the street from each other but didn’t meet until later in their lives. According to Page Six, the couple ran with the same social circle. And eventually, they met up while celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday at a nightclub.

Devil has been a major supporter of McGregor’s career, too. As the fighter told VIP Magazine in 2013, she made his job her biggest priority. And without her, he may never have become the champion that he is today.

“Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me,” he said. “She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

Devlin said “yes” back in August of 2020. But as of yet, there is no word on a wedding date.

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin Show off New ‘Supercar of the Seas’

The love-struck couple took to the water just after McGregor finalized his nearly $3 million Lamborghini super-yacht purchase.

The high-speed craft, which McGregor dubbed a “supercar of the seas,” is one of only 63 of its kind. The Italian creator made the yacht as a tribute to his Proper Twelve whisky label.

The impressive lime green vessel is 63-feet long and weighs in at 24 tons. While driving it, McGregor can cruise the seas at 69mph (60 knots) thanks to its 4,000 horsepower twin 24.2-liter V-12 diesels.

Inside, the yacht offers some ultra-plush features, which include a private bedroom on the lower deck and a swanky viewing deck.

McGregor special ordered the super-yacht back in October and finally took her home last July.