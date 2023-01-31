Hulk Hogan Reportedly Has No Feeling in His Legs After 11th Back Surgery

Pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan reportedly has no feeling in his legs after another back surgery took place. Hogan underwent a surgical procedure where nerves were taken out of his back. What we don’t know at this time is if the damage to Hogan’s legs is permanent.

But Hogan apparently shared a photo of himself at an event on Monday night. He appeared to be standing without any help. That might mean that the Hulkster is recovering.

Hulk Hogan Could Not Feel Anything Below His Waist, Friend Kurt Angle Said

Hogan’s friend, WWE legend Kurt Angle, talked about Hogan’s situation on his Monday podcast last week. Angle said Hulk Hogan could not feel anything below his waist. But he is up walking with a cane, which means he still can use his legs.

This news comes out as the WWE gets ready for WrestleMania, its signature event of the year. Many iconic pro wrestling figures, like Hogan and Angle, often appear there.

“He had the nerves cut from his lower body, he can’t feel his lower body,” Angle said. “So, he has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using the cane because he has pain in his back. He doesn’t have any pain, he has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

Hogan has not publicly commented on his surgical procedure. DailyMail.com did attempt to reach Hogan’s representatives for comment.

“So now he can’t feel his legs,” Angle said. “So he has to walk with a cane which is, you know, that’s pretty serious, man.’

Hogan Made An Appearance At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show In Philadelphia

Hogan, who is a six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, appeared at the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia last week. That’s where Angle said they spoke for half an hour about their health issues.

Mr Hogan, who had 35-year career in the WWE, told Angle he has lost all feeling in his lower body though he still appeared on the stage without the help of a cane.

Angle had double knee surgery last year, leaving him ‘pretty much useless’ during a difficult recovery process.

Injuries are not uncommon among WWE champions. A number of them have seen their careers come to a stop after blows to the back, head, and neck areas.

“He put his heart and soul into the business and ate him up,” Angle said. “He’s the name and face of the company. He’s the guy that revolutionized pro wrestling. I have so much respect for him.”

Mr Hogan has been open about past procedures to address the damage he sustained in the ring. In 2021, Hogan’s daughter Brooke said he had undergone a total of 25 surgeries.