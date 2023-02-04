Hulk Hogan Walks With Stick New Pics Following False Reports That He Was Paralyzed

The infamous Hulk Hogan was spotted walking upright with just the help of a stick recently. This is a welcome sight for the wrestler’s fans after recent reports claiming the athlete and sports legend was paralyzed.

The WWE legend was seen leaving the Clearwater Florida DMV late last week while carrying a stick in his right hand. Photos were taken of the pro wrestler and reality TV star detailing the outing as Hogan used the stick to help aid his walking. He uses the cane while leaving the DMV and heading for his vehicle.

TMZ shares that Hulk Hogan stopped briefly while exiting to wave at a fan. As he does this, the WWE star barely uses the stick to keep himself steady.

Joining Hulk Hogan on this Friday errand run is the wrestler’s son, Nick. The father and son highlighted their close bond during the outing by sharing a quick hug before taking off together. The duo then entered the vehicle driving away from the Florida DMV.

Hulk Hogan Clarified That He Was “Ok” Following Recent Back Surgery

This Florida outing is the first time the WWE wrestling legend has been photographed since his Tuesday, January 31 Statement to Entertainment Tonight clarifying that “everything is OK with him” following recent back surgery.

This statement came on the heels of a claim made by one of Hulk Hogan’s fellow WWE pro-wrestler, Kurt Angle saying that Hogan can’t feel anything below his waist.

Angle shared on a Sunday, January 29 episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show that Hogan “had the “nerves cut from his lower body.” A statement that has since been proven false.

Angle continued in the podcast noting that Hogan “can’t feel his lower body.” Angle claims that Hogan needs a cane to get around because of this.

“I thought he was using the cane because he had pain in his back,” the wrestler says in the program. “He doesn’t have any pain,” Angle continues. The wrestler adds that he believes Hogan “has nothing at all. He can’t feel anything.”

Hogan Makes An Appearance At WWE 30th Anniversary Show In Philly

Six-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion Hulk Hogan made an appearance during the WWE Raw 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, PA last week. According to Angle, this is where he spoke with Hogan about their health issues.

Angle claims that the WWE star told him about losing all feeling in his lower body. Although, Angle says, Hogan is still able to walk with the help of a cane.