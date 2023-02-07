Jerry Lawler, WWE Legend, Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

Longtime WWE pro wrestler and TV commentator Jerry “The King” Lawler is hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. It’s been reported that the emergency led to partial paralysis for him. It was initially described that Lawler suffered a stroke. But another person connected to the pro wrestling world called what he suffered as a “blood blockage.”

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer says that Lawler’s emergency occurred on the right side of Lawler’s brain. After a surgical procedure, Lawler, 73, was unable to talk. He didn’t have any feeling along the right side of his body.

WMC-TV Meteorologist Said Jerry Lawler Is Improving In The Hospital

Dave Brown, who is a meteorologist at WMC-TV, told the Memphis Commercial Appeal that Lawler’s condition is improving. “I feel very optimistic that he’s eventually going to recover,” Brown said after FaceTiming with Lawler.

Lawler was found face down near his condominium in Florida on Monday, February 6, and was rushed to the hospital. Action News 5 in Memphis, Tenn., which is Lawler’s hometown, first reported that he’d suffered a stroke and revealed that he was undergoing surgery.

A number of friends and colleagues have offered support and prayers, Taste of Country reports.

Ric Flair tweeted out, “We Are Praying For You @JerryLawler!” Fellow pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantell put out an update on his Twitter account. Mantell wrote, “LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving.”

Jerry Lawler, who is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame, has been around the world of pro wrestling for 50 years. At times, he’s still known to wrestle on some independent circuits in the United States. Lawler previously suffered a stroke in 2018.

Knowing that Lawler’s home is in Memphis might give some fans pause to think if his path ever crossed with another famous Memphis resident, Elvis Presley. Well, there was a time where Presley and Lawler almost met in the ring. Back in the spring or summer of 1977, discussions were in the process of heating up between Lawler and Presley’s people, especially his father Vernon. Lawler’s manager at the time, Mickey Poole, had a brother who personally knew Elvis. Plans were talked about but the match never happened. Presley died on August 16, 1977.