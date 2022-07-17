John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Wedding 21 Months After Marrying

Two years after saying “I do” inside a Florida attorney’s office, John Cena and his wife Shay Shariatzadeh were finally able to celebrate the event with friends and family by hosting a lavish ceremony and reception.

The nuptials took place on Friday, July 15th in Vancouver’s Rosewood Hotel Georgia. TMZ obtained a photo of the couple walking into the exclusive Canadian club donning their wedding attire.

Shariatzadeh wore a white form-fitting gown with an open back and thick floral detailed straps. And Cena donned a navy blue suit paired with chestnut brown shoes.

The wedding spot is particularly romantic. Shariatzadeh was born and raised in Canada, and the couple met in 2019 while she was working as an engineer for the film Playing with Fire in Vancouver.

According to an entertainment source, the former WWE sports star and his wife had “love at first sight.” And when they initially married, Cena wanted it to be a private celebration that focused completely on them.

John Cena First Said ‘I Do’ on October 12, 2020

“He is a romantic,” the source told PEOPLE “[They] knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn’t a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight.”

The first ceremony took place on October 12, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. The bride and groom invited only their closest friends and family.

Shariatzadeh works for the enterprise software company Sonatype. And her intelligence and independence is what made the Suicide Squad star fall for her.

“[She] is smart, has her own life and career, and thinks for herself,” the source continued. “He was dazzled by her.”

The two have opted to keep their relationship and marriage private so far. Aside from red-carpet walks, they enjoy keeping to themselves and staying away from the cameras. But last year, Cena did give some insight into what’s ahead for them.

According to an interview with The Sun, settling down with his soul mate has got him thinking about starting a family.

In the past, Cena has been hesitant about children. While chatting with Drew Barrymore, he admitted that he already struggles to divide his time between his wife and his career. And before he knew Shay Shariatzadeh, he told the Rolling Stones that he couldn’t “handle raising a child.”

But he seems to be reconsidering the concept of parenthood two years into his marriage. So in the future, we may see little Cena’s making their Earthside debuts.

“I’m a little bit older, a bit wiser. I’m realizing there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent,” he told the publication in June 2021. “So we’ll see.”