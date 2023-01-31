Kelly Clarkson Becomes First Woman to Ever Host NFL Honors Ceremony

Kelly Clarkson found her way to fame through music after winning season one of American Idol. That said, the longtime entertainer has also seen awards and nominations for her talent as a TV talk show host. She’s gained a massive following with her popular series, The Kelly Clarkson Show and now she’s set to put those talents to use once again, becoming the first woman ever to host the 2023 NFL Honors ceremony.

According to Taste of Country, the NFL Honors ceremony became an annual event in 2012. Alec Baldwin, who currently faces charges of involuntary manslaughter after an accidental 2021 shooting on the set of Rust, hosted the event during its first three years. Some of Kelly Clarkson’s other predecessors include Steve Harvey, Seth Meyers, Conan O’Brien, Rob Riggle, and Keegan Michael-Key.

Kelly Clarkson is bound to bring as much excitement and energy to the hosting gig as she does on The Kelly Clarkson Show. However, the singer and TV star admitted that she was baffled when she was initially approached to fulfill the role. She shared, “I had mixed feelings. I was like, ‘Wait, I’m not involved in sports ball whatsoever. Like, should you ask someone who’s involved in the sports community?”

Apparently, familiarity with the NFL isn’t a set requirement. Kelly Clarkson is set to host the annual NFL event on Thursday, February 9th on NBC and the NFL Network.

Kelly Clarkson’s Stalker Arrested After Violating Restraining Order 12 Times

Like any celebrity, Kelly Clarkson has faced her share of obsessed fans. However, one of the singer’s fans has become a certified stalker over the years and they were just recently arrested for violating Clarkson’s restraining order against them for the 12th time.

The repeat offender has been identified as 40-year-old Huguette Nicole Young. Young was arrested on January 25th outside of the TV star’s San Fernando Valley residence. At the time of her arrest, Kelly Clarkson had already been granted both a temporary and permanent restraining order. Clarkson’s security team spotted the stalker walking around her California property and called 911.

Unsettling as the situation might seem, it only gets worse. Young has been harassing Kelly Clarkson for more than a decade. And with how persistent she’s been, sources close to The Voice coach say she will not let her children out of the house at night.

In fact, Young has followed Kelly Clarkson for so long that before she began prowling the singer’s property in California, she made contact with her in Nashville. Throughout the decade that the woman has stalked Clarkson, Young has left unwanted gifts near the entrance of her property.

In the meantime, the talk show host has also been confronted by a second stalker. Named Victor Fernandez, the male stalker actually pulled up onto Kelly Clarkson’s property on Thanksgiving. He even told security at the gate he was there to see her.