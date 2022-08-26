LOOK: Paige Spiranac Pays Tribute to Happy Gilmore’s ‘Happy Place’ in Sizzling New Photo

Former pro golfer Paige Spiranac decided to turn back the hands of movie time for fans of the Adam Sandler flick Happy Gilmore. They might remember that in the movie, Sandler’s character is encouraged to go to his “happy place.” This comes from his coach, Chubbs. Well, Spiranac was channeling the imagery provided in the movie by actress Julie Bowen.

Bowen played Virginia Venit, who is a Pro Golf Tour PR woman. It was her white lingerie look that Paige is bringing back to life here in her picture on Instagram. Spiranac is an ambassador for Swagg Golf as she’s also an influencer and podcast host, too. Let’s take a look and see what Spiranac looks like on a Friday.

Paige Spiranac Cites ‘Two Big Reasons’ For Her Popularity

What does Spiranac think about her own career at this time in her life? She talked about it recently. “I’ve been pretty lucky with my career that it’s been a pretty steady incline, despite everyone thinking that I was never going to be successful, but this year has been a huge change for me, and I think it’s because I’ve had this mainstream attention with Maxim, outside of just sports and golf, so it’s been incredible,” Spiranac said on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

Maxim happened to name Paige Spiranac as the “sexiest woman alive” back in June among its Hot 100 list. One fan happened to ask her what she is most proud of in her life. She replied, “I’m proud of how resilient I am, especially in my career.” Spiranac added, “I’ve always walked to the beat of my own drum, and when everyone was telling me no, and to be different. to look different, I’ve stood my own ground. I’ve talked about things that I believe in, and I think that’s why I’ve been so successful cause I’ve just been authentic to who I am.”

A while back, Spiranac offered up some commentary on what makes her more popular than Tiger Woods. It is kind of hard to believe that someone else could be more popular than Woods. But she is saying that she is and that there are two reasons. We will let Paige set the record straight from her perspective. “Two big reasons why,” she said after posting an Instagram chart on Twitter of the most popular golfers. “My golf knowledge and personality.” Of course, it is hard to deny that a large part of her following comes about due to the photos that she does share on social media. Still, Spiranac does have an idea of what it takes to compete as a pro golfer based on her own experience.