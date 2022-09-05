Major Act to Kick Off 2022 NFL Season With Halftime Show During Rams-Bills Game

The 2022 NFL Season is quickly approaching, and the Los Angeles Rams are celebrating the honor of kicking off this year’s excitement in a major way. The very first game of the season takes place on September 8 between the LA Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in California. And the halftime show the defending NFL Super Bowl champs have planned will truly be a spectacle to behold.

After the first half of what will no doubt be a thrilling game, Ozzy Osbourne will take the stage, giving his first stateside performance since the 2019 American Music Awards, during which the legendary rocker appeared alongside Post Malone and Travis Scott for a performance of their collaboration, “Take What You Want”.

The Los Angeles Rams made the jaw-dropping announcement on Friday (September 2) on social media. “Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football!” the organization wrote alongside a promotional poster for the epic performance.

Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football! 😈🤘 pic.twitter.com/Kla0f1t6Q2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne recently underwent a potentially “life-altering” surgery on his neck and back, during which fans feared the worst. But the surgery appears to have gone better than anyone could have imagined, the Godfather of Metal taking to the stage just weeks later, demonstrating his rapidly improving health.

The 73-year-old icon surprised fans with a performance alongside his former Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi. During this appearance, the pair wowed the audience at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with renditions of the Sabbath classics “Iron Man” and “Paranoid.”

The past few years have been tough for Ozzy Osbourne. In addition to multiple major surgeries, the music icon also revealed that he was fighting Parkinson’s disease.

“It’s not a death sentence… It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment,” Sharon Osbourne told Good Morning America. “But it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s… It’s like you have a good day, and then a really bad day.”

Despite the constant health battles, however, Ozzy Osbourne flat-out refuses to stop performing. For Ozzy, giving up his music career would be nothing short of a death sentence. Ahead of his upcoming NFL halftime performance, in fact, Ozzy made a solemn vow to return to the stage sooner rather than later.

“I’ve made a pledge,” the legendary musician explained in a recent interview with The Independent. “I will do whatever is physically possible until the summer of next year. If by then I can’t, then I can’t. But I’ll have given it my best. I’m pretty confident.”

“I will get back on stage if it f—ing kills me,” he continued. “Because if I can’t do it, then that’s what’s gonna happen anyway. I’m gonna f—ing die. I love to see them audiences.”