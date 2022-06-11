major-wwe-superstar-announces-exit

A major WWE Superstar is leaving the organization. Paige will be getting out of the Vince McMahon-run business. Paige has been a part of the roster for more than a decade in WWE, but she’s committed to returning to active pro wrestling work at some point. Her real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis, 29, and she had her story told in the 2019 film Fighting with My Family. She shared this news in a statement on her Twitter page Friday, according to TMZ.

“July 7 will be my last day with WWE,” Paige said. “I’m so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did and for that I’m thankful too.” She made her WWE roster debut in 2014 right after WrestleMania XXX. She defeated AJ Lee for the Divas championship, becoming the youngest ever to hold that title at 21 years old.

WWE Superstar Paige Suffered Severe Injury Back In 2017

Still, her career was derailed by a neck injury she suffered from a Sasha Banks kick in a tag match back in 2017. Paige would retire from active in-ring competition onscreen in 2018. Yet she remained in parts as an executive on Raw or SmackDown. Her family has a promotion in England run by her parents Julia and Patrick, along with brothers Roy and Zak. She did say that she was sad to close this chapter in her life. But she did say that she would be back in a pro wrestling ring again someday.

“Thank you to the WWE Universe,” Paige said. “You guys are the most passionate group of fans I’ve ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. FYI I’m not saying I’ll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return may be.” Over the past couple of years, the WWE has seen a number of its former pro wrestlers leave for different reasons. People who tune into All-Elite Wrestling, or AEW, can see the likes of CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, Athena Palmer, and others on their TV screens.

Hardcore WWE fans know that one of the organization’s mainstays has been Triple H. The wrestler, whose real name is Paul Levesque, happened to retire earlier this year after a star-studded career in the squared circle. Levesque had some serious health matters that almost killed him. He would talk about it with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in an interview. That’s when he also revealed that he’d be leaving the business.