Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Has Major Realization About Pregnancy, Upcoming Season

Earlier this year, footballer Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, announced the impending arrival of baby number two. And now, the realization that she and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband will soon be the parents of two little ones is beginning to really hit Brittany. And, Brittany says in her recent Twitter post that this arrival is even more exciting as the little one is set to arrive at the couple’s busiest time of the year, mid-football season.

“Crazy to think that football is starting,” Brittany Mahomes writes in an August 10 post. “and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos,” the expectant mother continues.

Crazy to think that football is starting and before it’s over we will have 2 kiddos🥹❤️ #thankful @PatrickMahomes — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) August 11, 2022

Brittany Mahomes adds a teary-eyed smiley face emoji and a big red heart to the post. Highlighting just how she feels about this exciting time. She tops her post off with a #thankful hashtag while tagging her husband Patrick Mahomes in the message.

Patrick Mahomes And His Wife, Brittany Are Excited To Turn Their Little Family Of Three Into A Family Of Four

In February 2021, Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, little Sterling Skye Mahomes into the world. Then, just over a year after welcoming their daughter, the couple announced that Brittany was expecting again.

The Super Bowl champ shared the exciting news with a series of pregnancy announcement pics on his Instagram page, featuring family pics of himself, Brittany, and young Sterling holding a sign that reads “Big Sister Duties, Coming Soon.” In the final pic, little Sterling dons a shirt that reads “Big Sis” while her parents hold up a sonogram of their impending arrival.

Then, in June, the couple shared with fans another sweet moment. This time revealing the gender of their impending bundle of joy!

Boy Or Girl? The Mahomes Reveal The Gender Of Baby No. 2!

In June, the NFL star and his wife held a party with friends and family to celebrate their second child, revealing the baby’s gender in a touching gender-reveal video. The one-minute-long clip shares some highlights of the get-together as guests are guessing the gender of baby number 2. It soon becomes clear as “it’s a boy” seems to be the phrase on everyone’s mind!

About halfway through the clip, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are ready with their gender reveal water guns that feature blue and pink question marks on them. They pull the triggers…and sure enough…it’s blue for a boy! Everyone is ecstatic with the news, and Brittany is jumping up and down. Soon, Patrick makes a leap into the pool, fully clothed. It’s official little Pat Mahomes III is on the way!