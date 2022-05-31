Paul Poloczek, Polish Bodybuilder and Winner of 2017 Arnold Amateur Classic, Dead at 37

2017 Arnold Amateur Classic winner Paul Poloczek has died, according to his wife Katherin DeNev. The famed polish bodybuilder was 37 years old.

DeNev shared the tragic news today on Instagram saying, “Bodybuilding was your life. You are not forgotten, you live on in our hearts. We will love you forever.”

“I love you, baby,” she continued.

Poloczek leaves behind one daughter. Katherin DeNev did not reveal the cause of death.

Paul Poloczek Won his First Bodybuilding Competition at 17 and Went Pro 15 Years Later

Paul Poloczek began his sports career as a soccer player. But as a teenager, he developed a passion for weightlifting. So he decided to make a change at 16 and focus on becoming a professional bodybuilder.

Poloczek then went on to win his first Junior Championship bodybuilding competition at just 17, according to TMZ. And he continued on to win or place in multiple competitions over the years.

While working towards his professional goal, Poloczeek signed on with the iconic Powerhouse Gym franchise in Oehringen, Germany, in 2002, according to Fitness Volt. And eventually, he bought the company and became its sole owner.

Paul Poloczek went on to take second place in the German Championships in the Super-Heavyweight division in 2012. But It wasn’t until 2017 that the late bodybuilder became a professional after winning the Arnold Classic Amateur bodybuilding competition in Ohio—which is one of the most prestigious events in the world for bodybuilders.

After going pro, Paul Poloczek took a long hiatus from the sport. And in 2021, he made a return when he placed 16th at the Europa Pro.

Poloczek’s final appearance was this past Saturday (May 28th) at the NPC Worldwide Championships in Germany, according to Generation Iron. The bodybuilder passed away only hours after competing.

This is a developing story.