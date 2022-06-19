Tim White, Legendary WWE Referee, Dead at 68

Tim White, a referee who worked with WWE for over 20 years, died on June 19th. He was 68 years old.

White started working with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 1985, the company wrote in a statement. And he began his career as a part-time referee for Andre the Giant.

When Andre passed away in 1993, White became a full-time referee. And as he grew within WWE, he went on to ref legendary matches such as the 1998 Hell in a Cell event that pitted The Undertaker against Mankind at the King of the Ring.

However, nine years into his tenure as a full-time ref, Tim White suffered a shoulder injury. And two years later, a repeat injury “effectively ended” his “in-ring career.” But when he retired as a referee, he remained with the company as an official and WWE talent agent until 2009.

“WWE extends its condolences to White’s family, friends, and fans,” the company continued.

Friends and Fans Share Condolences for WWE’s Tim White

With the sudden news of Tim White’s death, WWE fans and friends of the legendary referee have poured out their condolences on social media.

Ettore “Big E” Ewen, who performs with the SmackDown brand, was among the first to send a tribute to his longtime pal.

In an emotional Twitter post, Big E shared a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with White and captioned, “I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Fellow WWE referee Eddie Orengo was also devastated by the news. And he shared his memories of working with White, who he deemed a mentor, with his followers.

“I was so fortunate to have been able to learn from Tim White. A truly genuine soul that loved what he did. It was always a pleasure seeing him wherever he popped up. Rest well, Tim,” he wrote. “#RIPTimWhite.”

And WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff also penned a moving tribute to his lost friend.

“Very saddened to hear of the passing of Tim White,” he shared. “I always looked forward to seeing Tim. Last time was around Christmas. As always, Tim as warm, genuine, and full of life as usual. I’ll miss hearing your stories. See ya down the road.

The WWE nor White’s family have shared a cause of death at this time.