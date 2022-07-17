‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller Explains to Phillies Legend Chase Utley How He Became a Fan

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller was born in Pennsylvania before moving to southern New Jersey. Later he moved to Florida, but his roots remained in Pennsylvania, and his grandmother loved the Phillies. At a recent private event held by eBay, Teller had an opportunity to share some of his card-collecting memories. He also told Phillies legend how he became such a fan of the team.

“I grew up in South Jersey,” he said. “My grandma, my dad’s mom, she was a die-hard Phillies fan. She used to take the bus to the spring training games. Growing up in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, going to the minor league games. That would have been her dream if I had become a baseball player for the Phillies. She passed away a few years ago, but actually in Philly when they had the COVID season a couple of years ago, they had all the cutouts of fans in the stands. We had a cutout of her.”

My grandma Teller, from Wilkes-Barre PA, never missed a game. Dorothy passed away last year, just shy of her 90th birthday. She was the heart and soul of my @Phillies fandom. Let’s ring a few more for her this year. pic.twitter.com/EYDxfqEmo5 — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) August 29, 2020

“It’s just been a part of my life forever,” he said. “If they said you could take a break from acting for two years and the Phillies will sign you, I would quit acting.”

Utley then tells Miles Teller, “I think you could get a tryout.”

Teller played a little baseball as a kid. But it seems that acting has proven to be the more profitable path. If that wasn’t already clear, starring in one of the highest-grossing films of all time this summer surely made it so. The film is well on its way to becoming one of the ten highest-grossing domestic films of all time. That’s to say nothing of his other highly successful work. His role in Whiplash was a career-changing moment.

Miles Teller and ‘Top Gun’ Still Soaring

There has been plenty of talk about turning ‘Top Gun’ into a franchise on the heels of Top Gun: Maverick’s success. The team that created the film and worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to get it to the screen has shied away from franchise talk. But it seems inevitable. Should it happen, Miles Teller is in good shape to carry the franchise for years to come. Certainly, Tom Cruise will return, but at 35 years old, Teller is just the man to begin handing the keys to.

Teller’s other grandma, Leona Flowers, has been raving about her grandson’s co-star in recent weeks.

“I didn’t get to meet Tom Cruise until the premiere,” she told Access Hollywood. “He’s just the most delightful person. He held my hand, we talked for a while together and at the end of our conversation, he turned to the crowd and he said, ‘She’s my date for the night.'”

Always the charmer, Tom.