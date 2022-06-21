Vince McMahon Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘Monday Night Raw’ After Stepping Down as WWE CEO

A few days ago, Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as the WWE CEO and chairman. This move comes as the chairman, as well as the WWE head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, continue to be investigated for misconduct allegations. However, this does not mean the big man in wrestling is done with the sport. Well, at least for now, as he makes a surprise appearance in this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Makes An Unexpected Appearance, Surprising The Raw Crowd

It was a surprise moment for WWE fans as, despite his stepping down from his CEO role, former WWE chair, Vince McMahon surprised a live crowd in Nebraska during the recent Monday Night Raw event. During the unexpected appearance, the 76-year-old wrestling icon made a big announcement to the packed house.

The announcement? That another WWE legend – and future WWE Hall of Famer, John Cena would be appearing in next week’s Raw event. The 76-year-old McMahon kept things specific to these events, and he did not address the scandal that lead the exec towards the decision to step down from his post.

This Monday Night Raw WWE appearance is the second one of its kind McMahon has made since the scandal broke. McMahon also kicked off the Friday Night Smackdown event.

WWE’s Vince McMahon’s Daughter Steps Into CEO Position As He Faces Allegations Of Misconduct

Shortly after the announcement of Vince McMahon’s resignation as WWE CEO, a special committee appointed McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, to step in for the interim. She will be the stand-in WWE CEO and chairwoman during the investigation. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, McMahon and Laurinaitis are accused of paying millions of dollars worth of hush money to women with whom they are accused of having affairs.

These allegations stem from a report of someone who left the company after having received a multi-million dollar payment. This led to the discovery of other payments, made to other women. The investigation alleges legal agreements are also a part of the multi-million dollar payouts.

WWE Board Of Directors Is Taking The Allegations “Very Seriously”

In a recent statement, the WWE Board of Directors tells fans that they are taking the allegations seriously. The board has even announced the forming of a special committee to help investigate.

“WWE and its board of directors take all allegations of misconduct very seriously,” notes the WWE Board of Directors in response to the allegations.

“The independent directors of the board engaged independent legal counsel to assist them with an independent review,” the statement adds. “In addition, the special committee and WWE will work with an independent third party to conduct a comprehensive review of the company’s compliance program, HR function and overall culture.”

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee,” Vince McMahon has said in a statement in response to the accusations. The former WWE CEO adds that he will “do everything possible to support the investigation.”

“I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation,” McMahon adds. “Whatever they are.”