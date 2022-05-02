Woman’s Remains Discovered in Texas Identified as Ex-NFL Player Kevin Ware’s Missing Girlfriend

Authorities have identified the female remains found last winter in Harris County Texas as Taylor Pomaski, the 29-year-old missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware.

NBC News reports that police found the body on December 10th in the northern part of the county. At the time, they were actively searching for clues after Pomaski went missing.

The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently waiting for toxicology results and an official cause of death.

“The investigation is still open and active. And homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” senior deputy Thomas Gilliland told the outlet in an email.

Taylor Pomaski disappeared on April 25, 2021. The last time friends or family saw her was at a party inside her home in Spring, TX, which she shared with Ware.

According to authorities, Pomaski’s disappearance was suspicious. And investigators suspected foul play. Police questioned Ware, who is a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, in June. But as of yet, the sheriff’s office has not officially named a person of interest.

Kevin Ware Currently in Jail For Charges Unrelated to Missing Girlfriend

For the past 10 months, Kevin Ware has been in Montgomery County Jail near Houston for a case unrelated to his missing girlfriend.

NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the NFL star was being held without bail after he violated conditions of bond for a drug and weapons charge.

A court filing read that Ware was asking a judge to revoke his bond when he was being questioned. But the Montgomery County prosecutors noted that police considered him a suspect in Pomaski’s disappearance at the time. However, lead investigators never officially designated him in the case.

Kevin Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, told the outlet that the filing was “the first time that it’s been suggested that he is a suspect.” And DuBose suggested that authorities have since cleared him.

“He’s been cooperative,” he said at the time. “He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house.”

And on April 30th, DuBose emailed NBC to further state that neither he nor Ware had spoken to police about the missing 29-year-old in recent weeks. The lawyer also added that he will continue to seek ways to drop the current charges currently keeping his client behind bars.

“We believe his bond was revoked in violation of the law,” DuBose wrote. “And our appeal of the bond issue is still pending in the Court of Appeals.”