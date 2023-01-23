WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash Speaks Out About Concerning Comments Over Son’s Death

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is out there setting the record straight about some concerning comments he made. As you might remember, Nash lost his son Tristen after complications to seizures. It happened right after the young man had quit drinking alcohol cold turkey in October.

Kevin Nash made his comments on his podcast that is titled Kliq This. Those comments alluded to suicidal thoughts. Police even checked in on Nash and said that he had “no intention to act” upon his words.

Kevin Nash Reflected Back On the 12-Week Anniversary Of Son Tristen’s Death

On his podcast last week, Kevin Nash was talking about the 12-week anniversary of his son’s death. Nash said, “Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth — I mean, time flies when you’re having fun.” When he was told not to joke about that, Nash responded, “I can do whatever the f–k I wanna do. Long as I leave a note.”

Nash is a six-time world champion and two-time inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame. He addressed the comments again on his podcast, saying that it was a bit he used to do with the late Scott Hall, the New York Post reports.

“Emily Sherman was [former WCW executive] Brad Siegel’s niece, but she worked for us. I think she worked in international or whatever when we were in WCW,” Nash said. “Her and Scott started dating. She would travel with us a lot on the road when we would go from town to town, especially from Nitro to Thunder. It was always this ongoing thing where they would say, ‘Well, what do you guys think about that?’

Nash Reiterated That He Would Not Harm Himself

“Scott and I would both say, ‘Yeah, as soon as we get done sticking a pistol in our mouth,'” Kevin Nash said. “They would say, ‘Oh, that’s not funny’ and Scott would say, ‘It is, because we’re gonna leave a note.’ A couple people buzzed her and they’re like, ‘Hey, your boy Nash, I think he’s in trouble.'”

Kevin Nash again said that he would not harm himself. “Last week I made some off-color remarks, but for anybody out there, I would never do anything to harm myself,” he said. “I guess people don’t realize I have a wife that’s been with me for 35 f–kng years. It’s never been about me. I drive a f–king ’05 Mustang. I know it sounds like that skit from f–king ‘Saturday Night Live’ where, ‘I drive a Dodge Stratus’, but I drive a 2005 Mustang. (And) I don’t give a f–k. It’s never been about me. It’s about the people that I take care of and that’s your job. Your job is to provide and protect. That’s your job.”