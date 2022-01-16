‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Patricia Heaton Enjoys Nashville Snow Day

Nothing says loving a snow day in Nashville than seeing Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton enjoying it herself.

Heaton, who played Debra Barone on the CBS sitcom, took to Instagram and shared what she was doing on a Sunday.

We think that you would agree, that those are some snazzy-looking sandals. Obviously, Heaton has a solid set-up inside her home, too.

Let’s take a look and see what fans of the Everybody Loves Raymond star said after the initial post.

One fan writes, “I live in NW Tennessee, we got snow too. Nothing prettier than a Tennessee snowy day. Happy Sunday!”

Another one says, “Looks nice and snug .. enjoy”. These other Patricia Heaton followers added their voices, too: “My kind of Sunday’s, relaxing,” “Not paying attention to the snow but loving your retractable sliding doors. Stunning!” and “Jealous the everyone lives in Nashville now!!! Looks lovely”.

Finally, this last comment from the fan of the Everybody Loves Raymond star: “Looks very cosy [sic, cozy] Patricia, feet up and keeping warm when the elements outside are cold. Nice to look at.”

The show starred, along with Heaton, Ray Romano, Brad Garrett, Doris Roberts, and Peter Boyle. It ran for nine seasons on CBS and can be seen these days in the world of syndication TV.

‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Talks About Incident That Led To Sobriety

Patricia Heaton has been sharing her journey toward sobriety from alcohol. There was one incident, though, that led the Everybody Loves Raymond actress to take things seriously.

Heaton talks about this on the Heart of the Matter podcast with host Elizabeth Vargas, according to an article from TooFab. She was in Nashville and visiting three of her sons. A dinner party was happening and Heaton was drinking wine before, during, and after mealtime.

“And I was just filling my glass with red wine throughout the five or six hours that we were together,” Heaton tells Vargas. “I don’t know how many glasses it was, and I felt completely sober and fine. I was making a joke to the table, and I started saying, ‘You know, in our family it’s a tradition…’ And I could not pronounce the word ‘tradition.’ I tried three times, and I couldn’t say the word.”

Then one of her sons says, “Oh, great, Mom. You can’t even talk.”

How did Patricia Heaton feel? One word: embarrassed.

“I was so humiliated in front of my sons and their friends,” she says. “And God knows that that’s all it takes for me to have that kind of sense of their mom’s looking drunk in front of them.”