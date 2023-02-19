‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Patricia Heaton Has Perfect Response to Don Lemon’s Controversial Remarks

Patricia Heaton of Everybody Loves Raymond fame on TV is poking holes through CNN anchor Don Lemon’s comments about women in their “prime.” Lemon, 56, a co-host on CNN This Morning, said on Thursday’s show that former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley isn’t “in her prime” as a woman over 50.

Patricia Heaton had a perfect response to Lemon’s comments, listing off her many accomplishments after 50. “Hey Ladies – @donlemon thinks women over 50 are past their prime! Let’s start #primetime and list some of the things we’ve accomplished in these glorious later years,” she challenged on Twitter Friday.

Patricia Heaton of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Points Out Her Accomplishments After Turning 50

In a lengthy thread on Twitter, Patricia Heaton, 64, wrote that she produced the comedy Unexpected, wrote and published the book Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention, created the Emmy-winning Food Network show Patricia Heaton Parties, published the cookbook Food for Family and Friends, produced and starred in the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act, starred in ABC’s The Middle, graduated four sons from college, and more since turning 50.

Meanwhile, other women spoke about their accomplishments. One of them was Jody Vance, who launched a weekly talk show Steele and Vance with Lynda Steele. “Our audience celebrates our decades of journalism and life experience. We are in our PRIME,” Vance wrote.

Additionally, Susan Peters boasted about her PBS cooking show, The Family Dinner Table, “which features handed down family recipes & talks about important things that only happen around the family dinner table.”

Lemon’s remarks about a woman’s “prime” were spurred Thursday as he and his co-hosts discussed Haley’s comments during her presidential campaign announcement. Haley called for “mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.” The Republican, 51, launched her bid at a rally Wednesday, USA Today reports.

Speaking to co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, Lemon said Haley’s “talk about age” makes him uncomfortable. He said her comments were the “wrong road” to go down, adding that Haley “is not in her prime.”

“She says people, politicians are not in their prime,” he said. “Nikki Haley is not in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s, and maybe her 40s.”

Thursday afternoon, Lemon apologized on Twitter. “The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” Lemon wrote. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”