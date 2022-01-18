‘Expendables 4’ Star Opens Up About Working on the Sequel

Expendables 4 actor Iko Uwais discussed what it was like joining the franchise alongside a cast of action movie icons. Previous installments of the series included heavy hitters like Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terry Crews and Chuck Norris. Of course, those are only a few of the big names associated with The Expendables. Any actor would be thrilled to join that lineup.

“Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience,” said Uwais, who is set to play the antagonist. “There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations.”

Uwais previously starred in Snake Eyes, in which he acted opposite Henry Golding. He is also a master of silat, an Indonesian martial art, winning a national championship in his home of Jakarta. Other new additions to Expendables 4 include Megan Fox and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Back in November, Statham shared a few set photos of himself and Uwais. The Expendables veteran praised the new addition to the series. Statham captioned the post: “a real honor to spend some screen time with the incredibly [Iko Uwais]. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do, brother.”

Dolph Lundgren Talks Joining The Expendables

With a roster as stacked as The Expendables, any action star would want to play a part. Dolph Lundgren was no exception.

“You know, it was being directed by Sly, and he’s a very, very smart man,” Lundgren said in an interview. “He created Rocky and The Expendables, and I think the timing was good because he had old school fights, shootouts, and more of our visual effects. Kind of older guys who’re washed up, that nobody wants, and they do these missions for the government, and if they get killed, nobody cares. I thought it was a good idea.”

Previously, Lundgren starred alongside Stallone in Rocky IV, which was one of his most notable roles. Since then, he continues to star in action films, but the actor revealed that younger generations don’t always know who he is.

“I do an Expendables, which is obviously a totally new audience because the kids, they don’t know who the hell I am,” explained Lundgren. “They’ve seen me in Aquaman, but I’m just a guy with a beard. So you know, with Expendables, kids get to experience that kind of macho action from back when I started. When you carried these guns and the more ammo you had, the better. It was a bit of overkill. Biceps, big knives. I think a lot of kids probably, that’s why the first one did well, because kids haven’t seen that before. And they’re like, ‘Oh, this is good. That guy just got hit by a tank.’”