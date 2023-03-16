‘Family Feud’ Contestant Who Said the Biggest Mistake Was Saying ‘I Do’ Is Accused of Murdering His Wife

Three years after making quite an impression on the Family Feud stage, former contestant Timothy Bliefnick is accused of killing his estranged wife.

FOX News reports during his time on Family Feud, Bliefnick, who appeared with his parents and siblings on the show, made a joke about his marriage. “What’s [the] biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Game show host Steve Harvey asked Bliefnick during a 2020 episode. The contestant then turned to his wife and said, “Honey, I love you, but, ‘Said I do.’” Bliefnick responded. “Not my mistake, not my mistake – I love my life. I’m gonna get in trouble for that, aren’t I?”

It was reported that the Family Feud episode was taped in the fall of 2019. Years after his game show appearance, Bliefnick allegedly gunned down his estranged wife, Becky in her home in Quincy, Illinois. She was discovered on February 23rd.

Through his attorney Casey Schnack, Bliefnick maintains that he is innocent. The lawyer also told Fox News that the Family Feud remark was a “harmless quip” and had nothing to do with the couple’s eventual decision to separate. “It’s a game show,” Schnack explained. “A silly answer to a silly question on a silly game doesn’t make one a murderer.”

Following the Family Feud appearance, Bliefnick and his wife decided to file for divorce. He ended up growing his hair out and started using TikTok to make jokes. His account went private before the death of Becky. She was an award-winning nurse who shared three children with Bliefnick.

Along with appearing on Family Feud in 2019, Bliefnick was inducted into Into Quincy University’s Football Hall of Fame.

The announcement of Bliefnick’s achievements reads, “Tim Bliefnick ’05 was a linebacker on the football team and finished with 287 career tackles, fourth-best in school history. His 104 tackles as a senior in 2004 rank fourth all-time in a single season.”

Bliefnick also received various awards during his time as a Quincy University football player. This includes multiple all-conference teams and the university’s Mart Heinen Award, which is given to the “most outstanding male and female senior athletes” at the school.

Authorities have charged Bliefnick with Becky’s murder. Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates revealed on Monday (March 13th), “At 8:24 this morning, Quincy Police Department detectives and members of the department’s emergency response team arrested 39-year-old Timothy W. Bliefnick, of Quincy, for a no-bond warrant on two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick.”

The former Family Feud contestant was taken into custody at his home about a mile away from where Becky died. A hearing is also scheduled for this Wednesday (March 22nd). During the hearing, a judge will determine where the children of the former couple will be placed.