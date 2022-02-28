‘Family Ties’ Star Justine Bateman on How She Faced Ageism Head-On

Family Ties star Justine Bateman has felt the pain of ageism. And after letting it get to her for far too long, she decided to face it head-on.

Bateman, who played the fashionable, popular older sister Mallory in the sitcom, was a major star in her younger years. Even after Family Ties ended in 1989, the actress continued to find work in television.

But in the early 2000s, she decided to take a break from the industry. She went to college, wrote a book, got married, and had a family. And when she thought about getting back to work, a simple google search led to a heartbreaking revelation.

While typing her name into the search field, the auto-correct feature decided to add a few more words that read, “Justine Bateman looks old,” which meant the phrase was a popular search.

“That messed with my head more deeply than I imagined it could,” she told WMagazine last summer. “And for a longer period of time than I was comfortable with. But once I processed that and got to my root fears underneath, I started thinking, there’s a completely disturbing leap we’ve made from the unusual event of someone getting a full facelift in the ’70s to ‘These are all things you should do, it’s just a matter of when.'”

The pressure to remain ageless ended up inspiring Bateman to write a book called Face: One Square Foot of Skin. In it, the actress focuses on modern society’s reaction to the aging of women through multiple short stories.

The Family Ties alumn delved into the common phenomenon of women simply thinking it’s normal to spend thousands of dollars to reverse something so natural.

“We’re not talking about facial reconstruction because there’s been an accident or genetic problem,” she continued. “This is just because somebody said that you look like you’ve got some jowls? And the idea that an older woman’s face is something that should be deleted—I wanted to examine why we have these ideas in our society at all.”

The ‘Family Ties’ Actress Made her Writing and Directorial Debut Last Year

The insecurities that Justine Bateman formed due to the harsh world of ageism and Hollywood eventually led to her writing and directorial debut in 2021.

As Bateman told The Playlist, she wanted to direct since she was 19. But “the timing was never right.” Then when she was in her 50s, she decided it was now or never.

The movie, titled Violet, follows a high-powered woman who struggles with voices in her head that tell her she’s unworthy of love or success. The idea was based on the same feelings that Justine Bateman has dealt with.

And taking the step to get the concept on-screen was one of her ways of battling those voices.

“I think this is true for everyone. But I can only speak for myself, my life, and the things coming in my life that doesn’t give a shit how old I am or what gender I am or anything,” she said of the process. “It’s just like okay, now is the time for this. Let’s go. You just go okay, great. I’ve written a lot of scripts, so I have a lot of projects at the ready, and I was like, let’s do the two shorts, and I’ll raise money and do Violet. Now, you just start it all again; get the money for the next project.”