‘Family Ties’: What Star Justine Bateman Has Done Since Series Ended

In 1982, Justine Bateman stepped onto the small screen playing the materialistic – and fashionable – Mallory Keaton in the hit series Family Ties. In this series, Bateman’s character is the oldest daughter to two parents Steven (Michael Gross) and Elyse (Meredith Baxter) who were once a couple of proud hippies. Mallory Keaton’s younger sister Jennifer (Tina Yothers) was a sports-loving tomboy; and Mallory Keaton’s brother Michael J. Fox’s Alex Keaton. Fox’s Family Ties character was a young man whose focus on success and riches sat almost in opposition to his parent’s beliefs.

Justine portrayed Mallory Keaton during the seven years that Family Ties was on the air. Since then, the actress has enjoyed a successful career continuing down her acting path. While also finding her talents behind the camera as well. Of course, Justine Bateman is the sibling to Ozark star Jason Bateman. Jason Bateman was, at the time Family Ties was finding success on screen, finding his spot in the business; starring opposite Ricky Schroeder in Silver Spoons.

Justine Bateman Adds Some Memorable Acting Gigs To Her Resume Following ‘Family Ties’

During the years that she was playing Mallory Keaton on Family Ties, Justine Bateman could be seen in other roles. The actress was featured in an Afterschool Special as well as some television movies. Then, after the popular series came to an end, Justine Bateman continued to focus on her television career.

Some notable roles taken by the former Family Ties star over the years include a recurring guest-starring gig on Desperate House Wives. In the hit series, Bateman portrays Ellie Leonard; a border with a secret living in Gabby and Carlos Solis’s home on Wisteria Lane. Bateman also took on a role as Lynn Barstow in the short-lived series Men In Trees. She later landed a leading role in the Rob Schneider series Men Behaving Badly.

Bateman also stepped in for a memorable guest spot in her brother’s hit comedy series Arrested Development. In 2013 the longtime actress took on a role as Angela a “future Dunphy” in Modern Family. The same year, Bateman was cast in the independent film Deep Dark Canyon.

While Justine Bateman has kept up on the acting front since her first television role on Family Ties, she has also dabbled in a variety of other projects including writing, producing, and directing.

Most recently, the actress showed off her skills in all three of these areas when she stepped behind the camera to write, produce, and direct the 2021 drama film, Violet. Starring Olivia Munn, Violet follows Munn’s character, Violet, who works as a high-powered film executive battling major bouts of anxiety and insecurity. These moments of uneasiness and self-doubt show up in Violet’s head are voiced by Justin Theroux. This voice causes Violet to experience moments of self-doubt as Theroux’s voice continues to stoke her insecurities.