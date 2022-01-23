Fans Loved NBC’s Tribute To Meat Loaf Heading To Commercial During Bucs-Rams NFC Playoff Game

Earlier this week it was announced that legendary singer and rock star, Meat Loaf, had passed away. NBC paid a tribute to him on the NFL broadcast.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams faced off for a shot at going to the conference championship, there was a noise. The game went into a commercial break and as they did a familiar voice came singing out of nowhere. It was Meat Loaf’s Paradise By the Dashboard Light.

One of the singer’s best and most recognizable songs, and what a fitting tribute. When it comes to singers that could belt out lyrics, Meat Loaf is at the top of that list. His power and force were evident in every song he performed. With it being such a big game, there are all kinds of eyes on the NBC broadcast. So, fans and others immediately took to social media to talk about the moment.

Meat Loaf tribute going into the first commercial break. Nicely done, NBC. — Daily Norseman: It's a New Day, Yes It Is! (@DailyNorseman) January 23, 2022

There were more than a few folks that enjoyed hearing those opening seconds to the song. One of the hallmarks of a great producer or soundboard tech is being able to do things like this. Picking up intro and outro songs and sound bites that are perfect for the moment.

Kudos again to the sound tech at NBC who just used the opening bars of Jim Steinman/Meatloaf’s “Paradise By The Dashboard Light” as a bumper into a commercial break. Now let’s hear Al Michaels do the Phil Rizzuto part! — Paul Harris (@PaulHarrisShow) January 23, 2022

Usually, on these NFL broadcasts, there are all kinds of tunes. However, they usually stay pretty focused. Like motivational or pump-up music someone would listen to in order to stay excited. Or just a simple rock song. Enter Sandman is a popular choice for the outro segments into commercials. The NBC crew got this one just right.

While Meat Loaf has passed on, his music is going to live on forever. Honestly, is there anyone out there that doesn’t know I’d Do Anything for Love?

Memories of Meat Loaf

The NFL and NBC aren’t the only ones that have paid tributes to the late rocker. Meat Loaf was a larger-than-life figure to many. His contributions to rock ‘n roll will never be overstated. In the days since he passed away, fans, friends, and so many more have put out their tributes and messages for the late singer.

In a post, his older daughter Pearl said, “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever.” His younger Amanda said, “I love you, daddy, always and forever.” Of course, there have been other messages from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Ted Nugent, and others.

The small gesture was pretty impressive for fans watching. There are a lot of folks spinning records, CDs, streaming Bat out of Hell, and listening however else they can to Meat Loaf. A nice little outro going into a commercial break was appropriate and meaningful for those watching at home.