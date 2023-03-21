Farrah Fawcett ‘Fought As Hard As She Could’ in Cancer Battle, Assistant Says

As Farrah Fawcett stared down an anal cancer diagnosis in 2006, she needed reasons to keep up the grueling fight. She found her inspiration in her son, Redmond.

Fawcett’s former assistant Mike Pingel, who worked for Fawcett between 2005 and 2007, told Fox News Digital that his boss absolutely loved her son more than anything in the world.

“I think Farrah felt Redmond was the best thing she ever did,” said Pingel. “… She did everything that she could for Redmond. She would light up whenever Redmond would come over. And it was all about Redmond. It didn’t matter what was going on. If Redmond came over, it all just fell to the wayside. She just adored her son. You can just tell her in her eyes, you could just tell the mother’s love for her son. It was endless and ongoing. I’m sure she’s still watching him from above.”

The poster girl who became a worldwide phenom after the hit ‘70s series Charlie’s Angels eventually passed away in 2009 at age 62. During her three years of fighting back, she chronicled her medical journey in a candid documentary titled “Farrah’s Story.” During the filming, she said she wanted to raise awareness for the type of cancer she endured.

“Farrah fought as hard as she could,” said Pingel, who also penned the book Channel Surfing: Charlie’s Angels. “All of it was to be here for Redmond, her child. Redmond was her moon, her stars, her sky, her heart. Her father was also, but Redmond was her life. She fought tooth and nail to continue to live, to be with him. And she documented her journey through cancer… because she wanted to help others. Farrah was not only an icon, but she wanted to help everybody with… her life.”

Pingel also said Fawcett went the extra mile looking for specialized treatment options.

“She did everything she could,” Pingel shared. “Whether it was experimental treatments in Germany or just bringing to light different things about the cancer world, she felt that’s what she needed to do with her journey, to help others.”

Farrah Fawcett was the “smartest person in the room,” according to assistant

On this day, March 21, 1976, the Charlie Angels pilot movie debuted on television. Its immense popularity led to a full spin-off show, starring Fawcett as bombshell Jill Munroe, of course, plus Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson.

The show, created and produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg for ABC, was an immediate success. It finished the 1976-1977 season as the number five network show, making it the highest-rated TV debut in history at that time — unheard of in television to show up and be top of the charts right out of the gates.

Pingel believes that the incredible success of the show, plus Fawcett’s daily life as a sex symbol, made her an incredibly shrewd businesswoman, as well.

“As a boss, Farrah Fawcett was an amazing person,” Pingel explained. “She was exactly who you thought she was. A down to Earth Texan – just a good, wonderful woman. And the smartest woman I knew. She knew what her image was worth, what she was worth… She was just the smartest person in the room and the person everybody wanted to meet.”