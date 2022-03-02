Farrah Forke, ‘Wings’ Star, Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, an American actress who is known for her role on NBC’s hit series Wings, has reportedly passed away from cancer at the age of 54.

According to Variety, Farrah Forke passed away on February 25th in her Texas home. She first appeared on Wings during the show’s fourth season. The actress played a helicopter pilot and Desert Storm veteran, Alex Lambert. She was the love interest for both Joe (Tim Daly) and Brian Hackett (Steven Weber). However, Brian ended up winning her over.

Along with Wings, Farrah Forke had a recurring role as attorney Mayson Drake during the second season of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. She also portrayed the role of Tracy on Party of Five; Laura Franklin on Ground Control; and Megan Foster on Ned and Stacey. She voiced the character “Big Barda” on the animated TV series Batman Beyond and Justice League Unlimited.

Variety also reports that Farrah Forke is survived by her two songs; her mother and stepfather; her three sisters; and her best friend, Mike Peterson. The media outlet adds that in lieu of flowers, Forke’s family is asking for donations to the American Cancer Society.

‘Wings’ Co-Star Steven Weber Takes to Instagram to Remember Farrah Forke

Following the news that Farrah Forke has passed away, her Wings co-star, Steven Weber, took to his Instagram to remember his friend and the late actress. “Farrah Forke has passed. She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful and grounded as her character ‘Alex’ on Wings.”

Weber recently spoke about a potential revival of Wings while chatting with Looper. “I’m in. I guess there would have to be an actual interest on the part of a network. Hopefully, we won’t be too old or else it will be called Broken Wings.”

However, the Wings star states that he can’t make it happen. “I’m already happily ensconced. But I’m on NBC, so maybe they’ll give me time off to do a ‘very special TV movie.’ People loved that show. But I don’t know if there is that kind of interest in the industry for it. It was never a ‘sexy’ show. It was never an edgy show. But if they want it, I’m sure they can scrape enough of the cast up to do it.”

According to IMDb, Wings is about brothers Brian and Joe Hackett attempting to run an airline on the New England island of Nantucket. While the duo is in the process of making this airline happen, they are surrounded by their various “wacky” friends and employees. Those who starred in the series along with Weber, Daly, and Forker were Crystal Bernard, David Schramm, Rebecca Schull, Tony Shalhoub, and Amy Yasbeck.