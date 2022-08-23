‘Fast and Furious 10’ Has Neighbors Furious Over Dangerous Car Stunts on Their Streets

Originally surrounding a group of street racers stealing electronics, the Fast and Furious franchise grew into a full-fledged action series with characters going to space. With Universal making billions of dollars on the films alone, the series represents a tentpole film for the studio. Not to mention the theme park ride at Universal and the merchandising that came shortly after the first film. But while fans anticipate the final film, it appears the production angered some residents. Making iconic film locations like Bob’s Market and Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) house tourist attractions, residents of Angelino Heights are threatening protests due to cars racing dangerously through their neighborhood.

On Friday, with Fast X in production, it seems the film finds itself back at Toretto’s house on Kensington Road. The filming permits called for “simulated emergency services activity, aerial photography, wetting down of street and atmospheric smoke.” Although Fast and Furious is on the verge of completing its 21-year run, residents voiced their concern through an email.

Receiving the complaint, the Los Angeles City Council read the email. “If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night.”

Residents Voice Their Anger About Fast And Furious Production

Their criticism of the Fast and Furious franchise comes with the death of over 100 people. “We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote.”

While the Fast and Furious production didn’t reply to the email, other residents in the area discussed the dangers that come with uninvited street racers. “In the middle of the daytime I’m trying to work in my office, somebody’s whipping around making all kinds of noise with their car, and I come out and I’m yelling, ‘Would you do this in front of your grandma’s house?’ And some kid’s like, ‘What did you say to me?’ And pulls out a gun and pointed at me. I’m standing on my porch and he’s on the opposite side of the street.”

Not all residents moved to protest Fast and Furious. Planaria Price admitted to the production company compensating families for their trouble. “I don’t want filming to cease, I mean, it’s one of the most important economic things we have in Los Angeles. It’s just that the owner of the location has to be sure that the location people are really responsible to the neighborhood.”

Either way, the tenth installment of the film marks the last run for Dominic Toretto and his family of misfits.