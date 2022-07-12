‘Fast & Furious’ Fans Name Franchise’s Favorite All-Time Villain in New Survey: See the Results

Making its theatrical release back in 2001, nobody, including the cast, knew how massive the Fast and Furious franchise would become. Starting out as nothing more than a film about fast cars and family grew into a series worth over 6.6 billion. And that is just in films alone, that doesn’t include the video games and toys that came from the series. But like all things, it appears that the end has come for Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel, and his family as Fast X is set to be the end of the line for the franchise. While fans anxiously await part one of Toretto’s last ride, they were asked to name their favorite villain in the series so far.

Looking at just the Fast and Furious movies, not the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, villains surrounding the group of racers mainly focused on FBI agents, criminals, and a Diplomatic Security Service agent named Lucas Hobbs, played by Dwayne Johnson. Hobbs, being a favorite with fans, turned to join Toretto’s family after he learned they didn’t kill three DEA agents. And nobody forgot the latest antagonist to grace the franchise, Charlize Theron’s Cipher. With each villain appearing to up the stakes, the final installments are sure to be one of a kind.

The Number One Villain In The Fast & Furious Franchise

But what about the fans? Coming in as the best villain in the franchise surprisingly wasn’t in a movie with Vin Diesel. According to 560 fans asked by Looper, Takashi Kamata of The Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift took the number one spot with 29.56% of the vote. Played by Brian Tee, Takashi is nothing more than an aggressive street racer. He does have connections with the Yakuza. At the time, fans watched as Takashi’s actions led to the death of Han, but that was nothing more than misdirection as Han made a resurgence later.

With Takashi and Sean Boswell not able to come to terms, they decide to settle the dispute in true Fast and Furious fashion with a street race. The loser had to leave Japan forever. Although having some setbacks, Boswell ultimately won, signaling the end for the Drift King.

Where The Other Villains Rank

As for the other Fast and Furious villains, their ranks are below:

Owen Shaw – 19.82%

Cipher and Brixton – 14.16%

Hernan Reyes 13.81%

Deckard Shaw 8.50%

The debate over the best villain and story has been ongoing among fans. Some gravitate towards Takashi given how he has no relation to the other characters. In F9: The Fast Saga, the main villain is Cipher, but there is another antagonist, Jakob, played by WWE superstar John Cena. In a shocking twist, fans discovered Jakob is the lost brother of Dom Toretto.