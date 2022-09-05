‘Fast & Furious’ Star Lucas Black Posts Video of His Son’s First Dove Hunt: ‘They’ll Never Forget It’

Hunting is a proud tradition in many American homes. A tradition often passed down from generations that’s helped build families. Former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is a dedicated family man with a penchant for nature and the hunting of various game animals.

The actor took a chance to share with his Instagram followers his joy with the start of dove season while hunting near their Alabama home. The proud father said he and his boys were “putting the smackdown” on the doves during an “awesome” and “wicked” time taking in the outdoors.

Black captioned alongside his heartfelt post, “This was my boys first dove hunt and we had a good one. It was one of those hunts you dream about taking your sons on. They’ll never forget it.”

The actor loves to stay busy with his family around their beautiful Alabama property. He also recently shared a look of a recent DIY project he took on with his wife. The couple impressively renovated their back deck.

“My wife and I did 125 sq ft of stucco around our back deck wall. I love to doing things together with my wife,” Black said in his loving post. “This project strengthened our relationship in many ways. I’m grateful for the times we get to spend together. God continues to work in our lives and we are committed to growing our relationship with Him and each other.”

Why Don’t We See Lucas Black On Screen These Days?

Black broke out to audiences after his starring role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. But he became widely known after his starring turn in NCIS: New Orleans. He portrayed Senior Field Agent Christopher LaSalle for five complete seasons before departing during season six.

The sudden departure surprised many fans. As previously reported by Outsider, Black took a chance to address leaving the show during an episode of the Legacy Starts Today podcast. The main factor behind his departure was the schedule that comes with a TV series and the desire to spend more time with his family.

“All throughout my career, there was a concern,” Black said. “Because I would observe how the entertainment industry would destroy families and destroy families. The way it’s run, you’re traveling. It’s a very fast pace. Lots of long hours, especially television.”

Based on Black’s Instagram feed, it’s clear he highly values his time with family. He does occasionally reprise his role as Sean Boswell in the Fast & Furious franchise, but otherwise, he spends most of his time out of the spotlight. NCIS: New Orleans concluded last year after its seventh season. Just one season after Black’s departure from the series.