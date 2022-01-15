‘Fast & Furious’ Star Weighs In on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s Feud

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel were once fellow co-stars in one of the biggest movie franchises ever, “Fast & Furious,” but now it just looks like they are two Hollywood stars with a lot of beef.

As the two exchange words about each other back-and-forth, everyone else is just watching it unfold. That includes John Cena. He is a well-known professional wrestler and he also had a role in the most recent movie.

Now, Cena is weighing in on this feud going on within the franchise.

John Cena Talks ‘Fast & Furious’ Drama

“I don’t think that story is about taking sides. That story is about hearing everybody’s perspective and it is a story where, me as a fan of the franchise, I’d love the franchise to get together for this last run. I hope they call me to be in it but when someone says professional, they want to go in another direction, if you say anything other than, ‘okay,’ it’s their professional opinion to make the choice that they want … So I think Vin’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty and I think Dwayne’s perspective has a lot of gravity and honesty. I think this is, man if we could just stop taking sides and just take a second to hear everybody. These are two amazingly successful superstars, people who have crafted their own existence and are globally adored,” Cena said during an interview on “Pardon My Take.”

It seems as though John Cena understands both sides of this feud. Dwayne Johnson made it very clear, and in the most professional way possible, that he wasn’t interested in appearing for the last movie in the “Fast & Furious” world.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel is adamant about getting as many cast members back for that final movie. He is seen as the father of the franchise, so it makes sense he will advocate for it.

Although Dwayne Johnson once appeared in the movies, he’s now in his own very successful world. His recent movie “Red Notice” with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot has become Netflix’s most-watched film of all time.

More on the Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Feud

This feud between Johnson and Vin Diesel is nothing new. Dwayne Johnson first appeared in a “Fast & Furious” movie in 2011 for “Fast Five.”

Although he returned for two other movies, as well as his own spin-off movie, Johnson made it clear there was some animosity on the set. According to US Magazine, in August 2016, Johnson posted a now-deleted Instagram post in which he referred to members of the cast as “candy asses.”

Over the years, each star has made his own remarks pointed at the other.

It all reached a high when Johnson responded to Diesel’s post urging him to return to the next movie.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding,” Johnson said to CNN.