‘FBI’ Crushed Tuesday Night’s Ratings: See the Numbers

FBI just dominated Tuesday Night’s TV ratings. Here are the impressive numbers that show that the series, and its spinoffs, are quite the competition.

According to Deadline, FBI, which airs in the 8 pm hour, had the highest viewership of the night. The show drew in 8.18 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo. This is consistent with last week, where the show also had the night’s highest viewership. The Tuesday night slot is proving its effectiveness for the franchise. It used to belong to NCIS.

FBI: International brought in 6.12 million viewers and got a 0.5 in the demo, remaining steady from last week as well. Meanwhile, FBI: Most Wanted saw an improvement from last week, raking in 5.44M and a 0.5 in the demo.

Elsewhere on TV, This Is Us took home the demo rating. The NBC series earned a 0.9 rating in the elusive 18-49 demo and brought in 4.87 million viewers.

The FBI franchise is the brainchild of executive producer Dick Wolf, who’s also responsible for the Law & Order franchise and the One Chicago franchise.

Last Night’s ‘FBI’ Episode was a Difficult One

Last night’s episode of FBI was one of its saddest. It found Jubal dealing with the intense weight of grief after finding out that Rina was taken off life support. The episode finds Jubal processing this death by immersing himself in his work, only to go too far when working on the case of a missing girl.

“What I found interesting about this episode is they did an interesting thing with, sometimes when you go through something really hard, there’s a delayed effect. There’s a period of time where you’re not feeling the emotion. You’re aware of the scale of what’s happening, but you can’t really feel much, and that’s sort of what happens with Jubal in this episode,” Jeremy Sisto, who plays Jubal on the hit procedural series, told TV Insider.

And going forward, that grief is going to remain at the forefront of Jubal’s mind. He’s going to have a lot to process and he’s going to need a lot of time to heal. As a recovering alcoholic who just decided to venture into new relationships, this is going to be especially hard for Jubal.

But Sisto also told TV Insider that we’re going to see a certain amount of resilience from Jubal and that there’s a chance for him to stay on track.

“It was a hard day for Jubal and we’re hoping he can stay on track and just grieve a great possibility that was coming to light in his life,” he said.

If you want to catch the next episode of FBI, the show airs on Tuesdays at 8/7 Central on CBS.