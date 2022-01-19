‘FBI: International’ Casts Elizabeth Mitchell in Recurring Role

FBI: International has cast actress Elizabeth Mitchell in a recurring role. Mitchell will play the important role of Forrester’s mother, who fans have been dying to hear more about since the series started in the fall. FBI: International is the newest series in the FBI franchise. Also in the franchise is FBI and FBI: Most Wanted.

Elizabeth Mitchell is known for her roles on Lost, The Expanse, Frequency, and Running Scared. Many loved her role as Dr. Juliet Burke on lost in particular. Deadline has reported that she’ll join the series to play Forrester’s complicated mother and will appear in multiple episodes. How many episodes she’ll be in remains unclear. And it’ll be interesting to see how her character will tie into the series. At this point, she could be set up to be the antagonist.

FBI: International, just like the other shows in the franchise, is from executive producer Dick Wolf. It follows a group of FBI agents based abroad. They investigate cases all over the world with the intent to neutralize threats against American citizens.

Dick Wolf is also in charge of the Law & Order franchise with Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime as well as the One Chicago Franchise with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD. The FBI franchise is his only one on CBS.

What to Know About Elizabeth Mitchell’s ‘FBI: International’ Role

Mitchell will appear on FBI: International in February. And many fans are thrilled to get more answers about Forrester’s mother. Forrester’s mom was a foreign service officer who sold information to Russians in the early 2000s. She disappeared in 2005. Since the beginning of the series, we’ve gotten hints that Forrester’s mother will be crucial to the plot and his character development.

But in a recent FBI: International episode, The Soul of Chess, Forrester receives a photo of his mom in Moscow. But nothing else came of it. Forrester wondered what she was doing there, and why she went missing all those years ago. But there was nothing he could do about it.

At this point, we don’t know why or how the two will reunite. They clearly won’t be on the best of terms, but obviously, considering she’s his mother, it’ll be an emotional sort of reunion. Forrester’s reputation at the FBI is on shaky ground because of his mother’s actions. And he’s worked hard to prove he’s not like her.

But what will happen when he reunites with her for the first time in over fifteen years?

FBI: International airs on Tuesday nights following new episodes of FBI. If you want to skip FBI and go straight to FBI: International, then you can tune in at 9/8 central.