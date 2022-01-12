‘FBI: International’: Heida Reed Says Jamie and Scott’s Relationship Will be a ‘New Path’ To Explore

FBI: International actress Heida Reed is hinting that we may see a new dynamic between Jamie and Scott on the show.

Yes, we are talking about Icelandic actress Heida Reed, of course. You may know her from her modeling career or for her roles in One Day, Jo, Silent Witness, and Poldark. Nowadays, however, Reed is portraying FBI Special Agent Jamie Kellett in FBI: International.

The show first debuted on CBS back in September of 2021. It’s the second spin-off in Dick Wolf’s drama FBI and the third series in the FBI franchise. For those who don’t know, it follows the elite operatives in the FBI’s International Fly Team, which is headquartered in Budapest.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Reed touched on what it means for Jamie and Scott to go on a “break” in the relationship. Are they breaking up for good? Are they actually just taking some time apart to figure things out? What is the deal?

“I don’t think she even knows what it is,” she told the outlet. “I think she just needs to press pause in order to sort of gather her head and make sure that nobody else gets swept into this mess. She hasn’t defined it any more than Forrester has.”

New Things to Come for Jamie and Scott on ‘FBI: International’

A few episodes earlier in the series, Jamie had an interaction where her mom said, “Again?” when she learned Jamie had been dating another co-worker. But at the time, Jamie responded, “this time, it feels different.” She went on to explain how her history factors into Jamie’s concerns of the end of that particular episode.

“Yeah, I think there’s a great care that she has for Forrester. I don’t think Jamie really knows how to do personal life, which is probably why she has a history of dating people she works with. They don’t really have much outside of their work, but I think this time feeling different means that she really, really cares about him, which is why she does what she does. She ultimately is protecting him. I don’t think is what she really truly wants but she feels it’s necessary.”

So, what can FBI: International fans expect for Jamie and Scott moving forward? Well, it goes without saying that they can keep their work lives and personal lives separate. We’ve seen as much. But we’ve not seen them together ever since the series began. So, there’s no telling what their new dynamic will be. On that front, we’ll have to just wait and find out.

“Yeah. It’s gonna be a new path for s to explore is all I’m gonna say.”

Need some more FBI: International content in your life? Well, lucky for you, you’re in the perfect place. We’ve got all of the latest about the cast and crew of the show right here on Outsider.