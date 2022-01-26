‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Big Questions We Have Now That Julian McMahon Is Leaving the Show

FBI: Most Wanted is about to change in a major way. Julian McMahon, who stars as Jess LaCroix, is officially leaving the series in an episode set to air on March eighth. He’ll be replaced by actor Dylan McDermott.

Here’s the biggest questions we have about the direction of FBI: Most Wanted now that we know McMahon is leaving the show.

How Will Jess Get Written Off the Series?

First, how will FBI: Most Wanted write McMahon off the show? We have no idea if we’re about to see Jess LaCroix killed off, or perhaps he’ll resign. Whatever happens, it’ll definitely set the mood for the next episodes after he makes his official exit. Maybe he’ll leave for family reasons. Tali has left for boarding school, so maybe he’ll want to be closer to her.

Either way, it’ll be hard to see McMahon leave the series. And whatever happens, McMahon said in a statement regarding his exit that he’s confident with the direction they took the show in.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

What Will the Future Hold for Barnes?

Of course, a major question circulating in everyone’s head is what’s going to happen to Jess’s right-hand woman, Barnes. Is she going to step up, or will Jess’s exit prompt her own?

While it seems like Barnes would make a logical person to replace Jess, we know that Dylan McDermott is coming on board. So does this mean Barnes will step back, or retain her position? And will she even have the opportunity to advance her career?

Barnes did just have a second child, so some fans are wondering if she’ll take a step back to spend time with family.

Will Jennifer Landon also Leave ‘FBI: Most Wanted’?

Another huge question is what’s going to happen to Jennifer Landon’s Sarah. Sarah is Jess’s girlfriend, and its hard to see what kind of role she’d have on the show without Jess around. If Jess does decide to go live closer to Tali, it’s very possible Landon will follow.

Fans have liked Landon on the show so far, so it would be a blow. But honestly, it makes sense for Sarah to go with Jess.

If you want to see how things will end with Jess LaCroix, you can tune in to FBI: Most Wanted‘s goodbye episode when it airs on CBS on March 8th at 10/9 Central.