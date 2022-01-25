‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Does Dylan McDermott’s New Role Mean He’s Leaving ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’?

Will Dylan McDermott leave Law & Order: Organized Crime with his new FBI: Most Wanted role?

The FBI franchise will be losing its lead star Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix. Julian will be leaving before the end of the current third season on CBS. Despite the big blow to fans and the loss to the series, the creators have already found a replacement, Dylan McDermott. How will McDermott’s character of Richard Wheatley fair in the Law & Order universe? There is one thing going for him, both CBS and NBC series are created by Dick Wolf.

Surprisingly, given the different networks, the FBI and Law & Order universes are connected. They did a crossover back in 2020 which saw characters on the different shows and networks. McDermott will not be joining FBI as Richard Wheatley. No details about his new character have been revealed just yet. We do know that his character and Jess LaCroix will not meet as he is departing before McDermott officially joins the cast. McMahon’s final episode will air on March 8. Meanwhile, Deadline reported that McDermott’s debut episode will be Episode 17 which will air sometime in April.

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ and ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Future

Dick Wolf’s universe consists of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Additionally, a Law & Order revival will be coming to our televisions soon.

Being in the same universe, how can he be two different characters? Obviously, Wheatley can’t lead an FBI unit as a criminal mastermind. Jeremy Sisto currently stars as Assistant Special in Charge Jubal Valentine in CBS’ FBI. He previously portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo on NBC’s Law & Order.

S. Epatha Merkerson was a Law & Order staple and moved to Chicago Med to portray Sharon Goodwin. Finally, Demore Barnes was in SVU and played various characters throughout Wolf’s other shows over the years.

Fans will still have Richard Wheatley moments in the future for now. His Organized Crime arc will be wrapping up on NBC. You can catch new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 PM ET. However, we will have to wait as NBC will be airing the Winter 2022 Olympics for the next few weeks. This means that the television shows will be put on hiatus to air the various sports specials.

Fans can catch Julian McMahon’s final episodes on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on CBS beginning on February 1.