‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Here’s Where the Show Is Filmed

FBI: Most Wanted has been wowing audiences for three seasons now. Here’s where the Dick Wolf produced procedural show is filmed:

FBI: Most Wanted is filmed right in New York state with locations primarily in the city. Most exterior shots you see aren’t sets but actual locations. According to otakukart, Some scenes have also been shot in Clarkstown in Rockland County, New York as well.

Margaret Kiely Hall of Queens College is supposed to be the FBI Newark Field Office. A village called Piermont in Rockland county has also been used as a location. Piermont is a particularly popular filming spot.

The show has also been filmed in Westchester County, in Brooklyn, and in multiple other locations all over the city and its nearby towns.

FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes and YaYa Gosselin and follows a team of FBI detectives tasked with hunting down criminals on the most wanted list.

FBI: Most Wanted is a spinoff of the hit series FBI. Flagship show FBI stars Jeremy Sisto, who formerly had a role on Dick Wolf’s Law & Order. But the show has since evolved into a franchise not just with FBI: Most Wanted but new spinoff FBI: International as well.

FBI: International has even more fascinating locations as they shoot abroad. The show follows a team of FBI agents as they neutralize threats against American citizens abroad.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Just Aired A Chilling Episode

Before its release, fans already noted that the episode of FBI: Most Wanted, titled Hunter, sounded a bit creepy. The episode followed the task force chasing a truly vindictive killer who plays a cat and mouse game with his victims.

The agents had to follow this man as he played a sick game of sport with his victims. It was shot in a bit of a different setting, with a lot of scenes taking place deep in the woods.

Hunter followed a more personal episode that saw Jess really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye to Tali before she heads off to boarding school.

The next episode of FBI: Most Wanted will air after a hiatus on February 1st. The episode will be titled El Pincho. We don’t have any plot details on that episode so far. But we do know that the show is going to continue exploring Jess’s struggles with his home life changing, and will also continue to give us more insights on characters like Hana.

FBI: Most Wanted and the rest of the franchise comes back on February 1st. If you’re only interested in catching FBI: Most Wanted, you can tune in to CBS at 10/9 central. If you’re interested in the other shows, the FBI franchise airs new episodes starting with FBI at 8/7 central.