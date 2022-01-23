‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Julian McMahon To Exit the Show

Here is some sad news for fans of FBI: Most Wanted on CBS. Show star Julian McMahon is planning to leave the show and his role.

McMahon has played Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix for three seasons on there. Let’s get a little more insight into the departure from a story by Deadline.

The actor is going to be having his final episode will air on March 8. FBI: Most Wanted will have a new character pop up to fill that space left by McMahon leaving. Sources indicate that the actor talked with executive producers, including Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski, about leaving early this season.

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Actor Has Been Talking About Leaving For New Pursuits

In a statement to Deadline, McMahon says, “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix.”

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show,” he says. The actor did take time to talk about playing his character on the show.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” the FBI: Most Wanted actor says. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Character Is Going Through Some Stuff As Daughter Leaves For Boarding School

How will LaCroix get written out? He is going through a major personal transition. His daughter Tali, who has been his rock, is leaving for a boarding school in Canada.

“We are saddened to see Julian leave,” Wolf says in a statement to Deadline. “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

McMahon debuted as LaCroix in an April episode of the mothership FBI series. The episode did serve as a backdoor pilot for FBI: Most Wanted. The spinoff got off to a strong start in January 2020 and is now part of an FBI Tuesday lineup on CBS alongside the original FBI and newest addition FBI: International.

Prior to FBI: Most Wanted, McMahon, known for his starring role in Nip/Tuck, also had roles in Hulu’s Marvel series Runaways and BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency.