‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Read Julian McMahon’s Full Statement About Leaving the Show

Julian McMahon just revealed that he’s leaving FBI: Most Wanted. McMahon is the star of the series, and his departure will be a massive change. It’s hard to see how the show will continue without Jess LaCroix. However, it doesn’t appear there are any plans to take the series off-air. Here’s his full statement about why he’s leaving the show and what’s next.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon told Deadline in a statement. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

We still don’t know how he’s going to be written off the show, but it does look like production has a plan for not only his departure but the continuation of the series without McMahon.

McMahon Expressed His Gratitude for his Time on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

McMahon may be moving on to other creative pursuits, but he took time to express his gratitude for the time on the series. He’s only been on since the show premiered in 2020, but it’s still a lot of time to put into a project like this.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski. I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list,” he said. “I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Dick Wolf, is the executive producer of FBI: Most Wanted, FBI, and FBI: International. He’s also responsible for the One Chicago franchise and the Law & Order franchise. He also spoke to Deadline about McMahon’s decision to leave the show and noted how important he’s been to the show as a whole.

“We are saddened to see Julian leave. His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter,” he said.

Now, as FBI: Most Wanted looks to its next chapter, it’ll be interesting to see who replaces Jess and if any new people are going to join the cast. He’s also not the first person to leave the show within the past year.

For now, Jess is still on the series. And if you want to catch FBI: Most Wanted, it airs on Tuesday nights at 10/9c.