‘FBI: Most Wanted’: When Is Julian McMahon’s Last Episode?

It’s true, Julian McMahon is leaving FBI: Most Wanted. His last episode is coming up quickly, too. Shooting for his final episode will start next week, and the episode will air on March 8th. McMahon played on the CBS crime show for almost three seasons. After the exit of his longtime character Jess LaCroix, the show is expected to introduce a new character. They’ll be filling the void left by McMahon.

Julian McMahon reportedly talked to producers earlier on in this season about leaving the show. “Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” the actor said in a statement to Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

So far, it’s unclear how exactly Julian McMahon will leave the show. We know that Jess LaCroix is currently having major personal changes as his daughter heads to boarding school. Either way, McMahon’s statement makes it seem like his departure has been incredibly thought-out, and in a way that benefits everybody. One of the producers for FBI: Most Wanted, Dick Wolf, also released a statement to Deadline. “We are saddened to see Julian leave,” Wolf said. “His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Julian McMahon’s Character Will ‘Struggle’ As Daughter Leaves

Tali, Jess LaCroix’s daughter, is leaving for boarding school in Canada. According to Julian McMahon, this will be a rough time for the FBI: Most Wanted agent. On the show, his daughter is his rock. “Look, I think he might initially handle it, on the surface, kind of well,” McMahon said. “I don’t think it’s something he’s going to handle that well.”

Not only will this big life change stress him out, but it might also impact his relationships with other important people in his life. Namely, Sarah. His daughter has been his closest confidant, but Sarah can’t fill that position when Tali leaves. “I don’t know if Sarah can be that [person] just yet,” McMahon added. “In fact, I’m pretty sure Jess and Sarah are not there yet.”

Honestly, having a daughter in boarding school seems like it would benefit Julian McMahon’s plan to leave. It’s one less string that needs to be tied up at the end of his run on the show because she’s already been explained away. Even though Tali will be in boarding school in Canada, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of her. It would be convenient, though.