‘FBI’ Rerun Leads Tuesday Ratings for Second Consecutive Week

In the world of TV ratings for a Tuesday night, leave it to reruns in the FBI franchise on CBS to carry the rating banner torch this week.

Which one of the three shows managed to take the victory lap? We will see with some help from an article on TV Line. It happened to be a trifecta of reruns from the Dick Wolf franchise that won the night. That would be FBI, International, and Most Wanted.

Now, according to the data, 5.1 million viewers dialed in to watch the rerun. Obviously, the big news for the franchise this week involves Most Wanted. Star Julian McMahon, who plays Jess LaCroix, is leaving and his final appearance is scheduled for March.

‘FBI’ Franchise Gets Ready To Welcome Dylan McDermott As New Lead Actor

There was other news, too. Dylan McDermott, who has been playing bad guy Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime along with Chris Meloni, will occupy a lead role on this FBI show. There is no word at this time on what his character will be named or even what McDermott’s character will be like.

Back in the rating wars, ABC aired Judge Steve Harvey (4 million viewers, 0.5 demo rating) and Abbott Elementary (2.9 million/0.5 demo rating). They dipped in the numbers, but black-ish (2 million/0.4 demo rating) stayed steady. What about NBC? American Auto (2.2 million/0.4 ratings) and Grand Crew (1.5 million/0.3 ratings) remained steady in the demo. This Is Us (4.6 million/0.7 rating) dipped yet the show still led Tuesday. New Amsterdam (3.3 million/0.4 ratings) was up a tenth.

A big slide in audience happened on The CW with Superman & Lois (910,000/0.2 rating) and Naomi (593,000/0.1 rating) down by 18 percent in audience viewership. Both shows did stay steady in the demo rating.

Franchise Over On CBS Might Find Itself Putting Hammer Down on Other Networks

Over on Fox, Our Kind of People finished its first season with 1.3 million total viewers (its best audience in four episodes) and a 0.3 demo rating. That demo number happened to be moving up by a tenth in week-to-week numbers.

It would not be surprising to see FBI just put the hammer own on the Tuesday night ratings. McDermott coming over will definitely challenge shows that are on other networks.

Soon, though, the Tuesday night wars will be put on hold for a little bit. The Winter Olympics is kicking off in early February and NBC, which is the host network, will be having other shows go on hiatus. Similarly, CBS and other networks will be doing the same. Their strategy appears to be weighed by viewership totals that probably will be skewed with Olympics coverage from Beijing, China.