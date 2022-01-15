‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Reveals Which Star He’d Take Into Combat

“FBI” star Jeremy Sisto is rocking through his fourth season as Assistant Special Agent In Charge Jubal Valentine. However, “FBI” isn’t the first Dick Wolf TV show the actor has appeared in. Prior to his role in “FBI,” Sisto acted as Detective Cyrus Lupo on “Law & Order” from 2008 to 2010.

It seems like there’s lots of room for crossovers between shows that exist in the universe Dick Wolf has created. Last year, a three-hour crossover between “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” introduced yet another spinoff: “FBI: International.” The crossover showcased a history between Jubal Valentine and the Fly Team’s Leader, Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Jubal said in the new spinoff’s premiere, “If I had to go to war and could only pick two agents to go shoulder-to-shoulder with, he’d be one of them.”

However, it’s unclear if we’ll ever get to see a real conflict unfold here or if it’s realistic for those worlds to continue to crossover. “They shoot so damn far away,” Sisto points out in an interview. “I don’t think it’s in the cards. I like that we have a relationship, that there’s some kind of connection there.”

Sisto goes on to praise the shows’ creator for his approach. “It’s a great show and whatever Dick feels about that — it’s fun being in a TV universe where you kind of trust the person at the top because I don’t have to decide if that’s right. But I like that they’ve opened that door, and I think it’s important that you connect these shows to the main office.”

‘FBI’ Crossovers May Be Fun To Watch, But Behind the Scenes Can Get Complicated

The actor brings up a great point of the functionality of it all. While more crossover may seem like a fun opportunity from a viewer’s perspective, the distance between physical sets makes it much more difficult to actually execute.

“FBI: International” showrunner Derek Haas further confirmed the complications that can come with crossovers in an interview about the event. “In Chicago, when we do one of those things, we just have the director walk next door and shoot whatever we need to shoot and then come back. Those sets are a hundred yards apart. But here, we have to have the director fly to New York to shoot any Jubal and Isobel scenes, and sometimes we just don’t have time,” he explains. Even if we won’t see Jubal Valentine and Scott Forrester duking it out anytime soon, Jeremy Sisto says elaborate character relationships between shows aren’t necessary to tell the story the shows aim to tell.

Sisto says, “At the end of the day, the FBI and the story we’re telling is about how connected they are. They’re not just the police. They’ve got the cooperation of so many other organizations. In this world, there are so many people working against each other, doing the same things, politically and in so many social realms and in crime-fighting realms as well, and that’s not the story we’re telling and that’s not the truth of the FBI. To have us connected to those other shows is great for Jubal and have Jubal be sort of speaking to them is just another way to tell that story.”