‘FBI’ Star Jeremy Sisto Wants to Reprise ‘Law & Order’ Role

FBI star Jeremy Sisto wants to reprise his Law & Order role. Sisto may star in FBI as Jubal, but he’s also known for his role as Detective Cyprus Lupo on Law & Order. Now that Law & Order is making its return, fans are wondering if Sisto would reprise the role.

And he says he would, but considering he’s got his hands quite full with FBI, he still hasn’t gotten the call yet. He noted in an interview with TV Insider that it is something he’d be open to.

“I haven’t gotten the call yet, but you know, Dick is always thinking creatively, so you never know,” Sisto said “We’ll see.”

But it goes deeper than that because he’s noted he’d even love to see a crossover with Law & Order and FBI. The two shows do technically exist in the same universe. It would be jarring to see both Jubal and Lupo in the same scene as they are… identical. But Sisto says he’s love to make it happen.

“I’m telling you, I’m trying to put it out in the universe. I keep doing interviews about it,” Sisto joked with TV Insider. “I’m hoping somebody in the universe like Dick perhaps sees it and says, that would be a cool thing to do. It might be a bit jarring to have Jubal and Lupo in the same scene. Could definitely do it with special effects, but it would be interesting.”

Of course, an FBI and Law & Order crossover would be a bit difficult considering that they’re on different networks.

‘FBI’ Is Crushing It in the Ratings

The FBI franchise has recently been excelling in the TV ratings. And FBI is leading the charge. It drew in the largest number of viewers last Tuesday. The show gained 8.18 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo. While This is Us led in the demo, FBI led in the number of viewers by a long shot.

FBI: International, the newest in the franchise, is also doing well with 6.12 million viewers. It drew in a 0.5 in the demo. FBI: Most Wanted, meanwhile, had 5.44 million viewers and an 0.5 in the demo rating.

The Tuesday night timeslot held by FBI belonged to NCIS last year, but FBI took it so all three of the series can air back to back. The franchise strategy seems to be working for CBS.

If you want to tune in to FBI as it comes out, the show airs every Tuesday night at 8/7 central, and the other two follow back to back right after. The next episode will follow right after last week’s gut-wrenching one that saw Jubal struggling with the heaviness of grief. It won’t be one you’ll want to miss.