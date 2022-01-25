‘FBI’ Star’s Crossover Comments Don’t Paint Bright Future for Dylan McDermott on ‘Law & Order’

FBI star Jeremy Sisto once spoke about a potential crossover into the Law & Order universe.

Sisto currently stars in the series as Assistant Special in Charge Jubal Valentine. He previously played NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo on the NBC hit crime drama. While he said that he would adore being able to do a crossover between the networks and franchises, it may not happen for several reasons.

“They shoot so damn far away,” he told TV Insider. “I don’t think it’s in the cards. I like that we have a relationship, that there’s some kind of connection there. It’s a great show and whatever Dick feels about that — it’s fun being in a TV universe where you kind of trust the person at the top because I don’t have to decide if that’s right. But I like that they’ve opened that door, and I think it’s important that you connect these shows to the main office.”

Dick Wolf’s universe consists of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime. Additionally, a Law & Order revival will be airing soon.

The Dick Wolf ‘FBI’ and ‘Law & Order’ Universe

So what does the future hold for Dylan McDermott? It was recently announced that he would star in FBI: Most Wanted. The FBI franchise is saying goodbye to actor Julian McMahon, who played Jess LaCroix. Julian will be leaving before the end of the current third season on CBS.

The FBI and Law & Order did a crossover back in 2020 which saw characters on the different shows and networks. However, McDermott will not portray Richard Wheatley in the FBI series. No new details about his character have been revealed but we do know that he will be one of the good guys on the official team. His new character and Jess LaCroix will not be working together. He is departing before McDermott officially joins the cast. McMahon’s final episode will air on March 8. Furthermore, Deadline reported that McDermott’s debut episode will be Episode 17 which will air sometime in April.

Fans will still have Richard Wheatley moments in the future for now. His Organized Crime arc will be wrapping up on NBC.

You can tune in to new episodes of Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursdays at 10 PM ET. Fans will have to quite some time because NBC will be airing the Winter 2022 Olympics for the next few weeks. The original series and most programming on the network will be on hiatus for the time being.

Fans can catch Julian McMahon’s final episodes on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on CBS beginning on February 1.